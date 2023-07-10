DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MONTREAL, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced that J.P. Towner, Chief Financial Officer, intends to step down from his position in the coming months to pursue another career opportunity. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement and filing of the Corporation's Q2 FY2024 results.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive team, I would like to thank J.P. for his contribution to Dollarama," said Mr. Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama. "It was a pleasure working with J.P. and we wish him the very best in his next chapter."

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as CFO of an outstanding business and Canadian success story. I have sincerely enjoyed working with such a talented team," said Mr. Towner.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including the expected departure timeline and transition for the Chief Financial Officer position. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and in its other continuous disclosure filings (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

