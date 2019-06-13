Dollarama Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Montreal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Dollarama:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 214,063,464 89.21 25,896,238 10.79 Gregory David 230,045,105 95.87 9,914,597 4.13 Elisa D. Garcia C. 239,526,019 99.82 433,683 0.18 Stephen Gunn 234,690,636 97.80 5,269,066 2.20 Kristin Mugford 239,852,231 99.96 107,471 0.04 Nicholas Nomicos 222,144,883 92.58 17,814,819 7.42 Neil Rossy 238,501,089 99.39 1,458,613 0.61 Richard Roy 239,527,226 99.82 432,476 0.18 Huw Thomas 239,874,213 99.96 85,489 0.04

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,236 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

