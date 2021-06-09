Dollarama Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 20, 2021 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 231,641,195 92.92 17,650,912 7.08 Gregory David 235,062,413 94.29 14,229,694 5.71 Elisa D. Garcia C 248,800,345 99.80 491,762 0.20 Stephen Gunn 245,244,890 98.38 4,047,217 1.62 Kristin Mugford 247,765,573 99.39 1,526,534 0.61 Nicholas Nomicos 232,344,528 93.20 16,947,391 6.80 Neil Rossy 246,872,689 99.03 2,419,418 0.97 Samira Sakhia 249,060,430 99.91 231,677 0.09 Huw Thomas 247,147,022 99.14 2,145,085 0.86

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,368 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia through its 279 conveniently located stores.

