DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 11, 2023 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 211,276,055 93.95 13,605,413 6.05 Gregory David 214,194,808 95.25 10,686,660 4.75 Elisa D. Garcia C. 221,565,840 98.53 3,315,628 1.47 Stephen Gunn 201,576,038 89.64 23,305,430 10.36 Kristin Mugford 220,839,295 98.20 4,042,173 1.80 Nicholas Nomicos 213,907,343 95.12 10,974,125 4.88 Neil Rossy 219,967,566 97.81 4,913,902 2.19 Samira Sakhia 222,386,463 98.89 2,495,005 1.11 Thecla Sweeney 224,565,370 99.86 316,098 0.14 Huw Thomas 217,670,783 96.79 7,210,685 3.21

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.