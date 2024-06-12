DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

Dollarama Inc.

Jun 12, 2024, 13:10 ET

MONTREAL, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 16, 2024 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

204,770,322

94.41

12,118,731

5.59

Gregory David

206,867,451

95.38

10,022,162

4.62

Elisa D. Garcia C.

212,688,820

98.06

4,200,293

1.94

Stephen Gunn

192,255,774

88.64

24,633,759

11.36

Kristin Mugford

210,282,790

96.95

6,606,823

3.05

Nicholas Nomicos

206,663,767

95.30

10,201,146

4.70

Neil Rossy

212,304,884

97.89

4,584,651

2.11

Samira Sakhia

213,909,760

98.63

2,979,253

1.37

Thecla Sweeney

213,147,800

98.27

3,741,701

1.73

Huw Thomas

206,359,394

95.15

10,529,583

4.85
About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,569 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 547 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

Also from this source

DOLLARAMA REPORTS FISCAL 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

5.6% comparable store sales(1) growth and 22.2% increase in diluted net earnings per share to $0.77 Dollarama increases equity interest in LATAM...

DOLLARAMA INCREASES EQUITY INTEREST AND EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP IN LATIN AMERICA

Increases equity interest in Dollarcity to 60.1% with acquisition of additional 10.0% stake Acquires option to purchase additional 9.89% equity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics