DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 14, 2026, were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Horacio (Haio) Barbeito 208,412,155 99.59 % 868,466 0.41 % Joshua Bekenstein 195,399,698 93.37 % 13,880,923 6.63 % Court D. Carruthers 208,423,297 99.59 % 857,324 0.41 % Elisa D. Garcia C. 202,530,619 96.77 % 6,750,002 3.23 % Stephen Gunn 191,593,551 91.55 % 17,687,070 8.45 % Kristin Mugford 203,604,352 97.29 % 5,676,269 2.71 % Neil Rossy 204,648,858 97.79 % 4,631,763 2.21 % Samira Sakhia 205,940,279 98.40 % 3,340,342 1.60 % Huw Thomas 197,279,179 94.27 % 12,001,442 5.73 %

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.