Dollarama Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of 50.1% Interest in Latin American Value Retailer Dollarcity

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today the closing of its acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity announced on July 2, 2019, thereby establishing a compelling second growth platform, in complement to its Canadian growth strategy.

For more details on the terms of the transaction, please consult Dollarama's press release dated July 2, 2019 available in the Investor Relations/News section of the Corporation's website at www.dollarama.com.

