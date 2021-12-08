Dollarama Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Highlights Compared to Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Sales increased by 5.5% to $1,122.3 million

Comparable store sales (1) increased by 0.8%, over and above 7.1% growth in the prior year, and averaged 3.9% per year over a two-year period

increased by 0.8%, over and above 7.1% growth in the prior year, and averaged 3.9% per year over a two-year period Gross margin (1) was 44.4% of sales, compared to 44.0% of sales

was 44.4% of sales, compared to 44.0% of sales EBITDA (1) increased by 11.2% to $347.0 million , or 30.9% of sales, compared to 29.3% of sales

increased by 11.2% to , or 30.9% of sales, compared to 29.3% of sales Operating income increased by 11.4% to $271.6 million , or 24.2% of sales, compared to 22.9% of sales

, or 24.2% of sales, compared to 22.9% of sales Diluted net earnings per common share increased by 17.3%, to $0.61 from $0.52

from 16 net new stores were opened, compared to 19 net new stores, bringing total store count to 1,397 from 1,333 a year ago

5,266,219 common shares were repurchased for cancellation for $294.5 million

"We delivered a solid performance across key metrics in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. We are pleased with our comparable store sales growth, both year-over-year following exceptionally strong seasonal sales in the same quarter last year, and on a two-year average basis. We also generated strong EPS growth and an industry-leading gross margin despite the various headwinds impacting the retail sector," said President and CEO Neil Rossy.

"Our teams have worked nimbly to ensure that we entered the fourth quarter with well-stocked stores offering compelling value on everyday and seasonal goods to Canadians from all walks of life ahead of the holidays. Our ability to adapt in the second year of the pandemic in what continues to be a complex environment further reinforces the resilience of our unique business model, the relevance of our brand and strong value proposition to Canadian consumers," concluded Mr. Rossy.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

All comparative figures that follow are for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021 compared to the third quarter ended November 1, 2020. All financial information presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP") as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook – Accounting under Part I, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). EBITDA, EBITDA margin, total debt, net debt and adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which are referred to as "non-GAAP measures", are used throughout this press release to provide a better understanding of the Corporation's financial results. For a full explanation of the Corporation's use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to footnote 1 of the "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" section of this press release. All references to "Fiscal 2021" are to the Corporation's fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and to "Fiscal 2022" are to the Corporation's fiscal year ending January 30, 2022.

____________________________ (1) We refer the reader to the notes in the section entitled "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for the definition of these items and, when applicable, their reconciliation with the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased by 5.5% to $1,122.3 million, compared to $1,064.2 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. This increase is attributable to the growth in the total number of stores over the past twelve months, from 1,333 on November 1, 2020 to 1,397 stores on October 31, 2021, and to an increase in comparable store sales driven by strong Halloween sales.

Comparable store sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased by 0.8%, over and above 7.1% growth in the prior year. Comparable store sales consisted of a 2.8% decrease in average transaction size and a 3.7% increase in the number of transactions, reflecting a gradual reversal in consumer shopping patterns compared to the prior year. Over a two-year period, comparable store sales growth for the third quarter averages 3.9% per year.

Gross margin was 44.4% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, compared to 44.0% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021. Gross margin was higher year over year primarily due to a higher proportion of sales of high-margin seasonal products.

General, administrative and store operating expenses ("SG&A") for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 decreased by 1.1% to $159.1 million, compared to $160.9 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021. SG&A for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 represented 14.2% of sales, compared to 15.1% of sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021. This 0.9% variance primarily reflects lower COVID-19 related costs recorded in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year.

Incremental direct costs related to COVID-19 measures for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, all recorded in SG&A, totalled $1.1 million, representing a 10 basis-point impact. This is compared to $10.9 million, representing a 100 basis-point impact, recorded in SG&A in the same period last year.

The Corporation's 50.1% share of Dollarcity's net earnings for the period from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 was $7.3 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. The Corporation's investment in Dollarcity is accounted for as a joint arrangement using the equity method.

Financing costs increased by $0.1 million, from $23.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 to $23.1 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Net earnings were $183.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, compared to $161.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Dollarcity Store Growth

During its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dollarcity opened 18 net new stores, bringing its total store count to 312 stores with 180 locations in Colombia, 57 in El Salvador, 72 in Guatemala and 3 in Peru. This compares to a total of 264 stores as at December 31, 2020.

Dividend

On December 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.0503 per share. This dividend is payable on February 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On July 5, 2021, the Corporation announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid and the approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase for cancellation up to 19,376,824 common shares, representing 7.5% of the public float as at the close of markets on June 30, 2021, during the 12-month period from July 7, 2021 to July 6, 2022.

During the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, 5,266,219 common shares were repurchased for cancellation under the normal course issuer bid, for a total cash consideration of $294.5 million, at a weighted average price of $55.92 per share.

Barring factors outside of its control due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation intends to continue share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid in Fiscal 2022 while maintaining its adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio within the 2.75 to 3.00 times range. As at October 31, 2021, the Corporation's adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio(1) was 2.80 times.

Outlook and COVID-19 Impact

The future impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on consumer shopping patterns and the Corporation's results, including potential additional COVID-19 measures that may be taken by provincial governments, as well as the pandemic's disruptive effect on international freight among other external factors, remain difficult to quantify or forecast. As a result, guidance for Fiscal 2022 remains limited to the following key metrics:



Fiscal 2022

Guidance Net new store openings 60 to 70 Capital expenditures(i) $160.0 million to $170.0 million





(i) Includes additions to property, plant and equipment, computer hardware and software.

These guidance ranges for Fiscal 2022 are based on a number of assumptions, including the following:

the number of signed offers to lease and store pipeline for the next three months;

the absence of COVID-related restrictions on construction activities in the provinces where new store openings are planned; and

the capital budget for Fiscal 2022 for new store openings, maintenance capital expenditures, and transformational capital expenditures (the latter being mainly related to information technology projects).

Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may slow down store openings or which may prompt the Corporation to hold off on planned capital expenditures in order to preserve liquidity. This guidance, including the various underlying assumptions, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on forward-looking statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the competitive environment within the retail industry in Canada and in Latin America, in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for Fiscal 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Corporation or Dollarcity; however, they should be considered carefully. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Corporation's and Dollarcity's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at December 8, 2021 and management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Conference Call

Dollarama will hold a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2022 third quarter results today, December 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (ET). Financial analysts are invited to ask questions during the call. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis. The live audio webcast is accessible through Dollarama's website at https://www.dollarama.com/en-CA/corp/events-presentations.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,397 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru through its 312 conveniently located stores.

www.dollarama.com

Selected Consolidated Financial Information



13-Week Periods Ended

39-Week Periods Ended (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

$

$

$

$ Earnings Data













Sales 1,122,267

1,064,201

3,105,861

2,922,591 Cost of sales 623,480

595,455

1,756,974

1,660,044 Gross profit 498,787

468,746

1,348,887

1,262,547 SG&A 159,076

160,904

474,841

467,979 Depreciation and amortization 75,375

68,291

219,962

198,773 Share of net earnings of equity-accounted investment (7,311)

(4,259)

(14,814)

(9,136) Operating income 271,647

243,810

668,898

604,931 Financing costs 23,054

23,048

68,056

72,854 Earnings before income taxes 248,593

220,762

600,842

532,077 Income taxes 65,192

58,891

157,639

141,631 Net earnings 183,401

161,871

443,203

390,446















Basic net earnings per common share $0.61

$0.52

$1.45

$1.26 Diluted net earnings per common share $0.61

$0.52

$1.45

$1.25















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 301,135

311,146

305,105

310,725 Diluted 302,573

312,838

306,544

312,494















Other Data













Year-over-year sales growth 5.5%

12.3%

6.3%

7.4% Comparable store sales growth (2) 0.8%

7.1%

0.2%

4.6% Gross margin (3) 44.4%

44.0%

43.4%

43.2% SG&A as a % of sales (3) 14.2%

15.1%

15.3%

16.0% EBITDA (1) 347,022

312,101

888,860

803,704 Operating margin (3) 24.2%

22.9%

21.5%

20.7% Capital expenditures 35,228

33,602

110,279

116,102 Number of stores (4) 1,397

1,333

1,397

1,333 Average store size (gross square feet) (4) 10,346

10,313

10,346

10,313 Declared dividends per common share $0.0503

$0.044

$0.1509

$0.132



As at

October 31,

2021

January 31,

2021

$

$ Statement of Financial Position Data





Cash 96,999

439,144 Inventories 599,204

630,655 Total current assets 736,236

1,100,362 Property, plant and equipment 741,400

709,469 Right-of-use assets 1,443,260

1,344,639 Total assets 3,998,801

4,223,746 Total current liabilities 558,738

1,321,165 Total non-current liabilities 3,421,541

2,567,727 Total debt (1) 1,813,778

1,883,051 Net debt (1) 1,716,779

1,443,907 Shareholders' equity 18,522

334,854





(1) In this press release, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, total debt, net debt and adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio are referred to as "non-GAAP measures". Non-GAAP measures are not generally accepted measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, total debt and net debt are reconciled below, and the formula for the calculation of the adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is set out in note 5 below. The non-GAAP measures, as calculated by the Corporation, may not be comparable to those of other issuers and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.





We have included non-GAAP measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they eliminate items that have less bearing on our operating and financial performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. Our management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets, and to assess our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.



13-Week Periods Ended

39-Week Periods Ended

(dollars in thousands) October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

October 31,

2021

November 1,

2020

$

$

$

$ A reconciliation of operating income to













EBITDA is included below:





























Operating income 271,647

243,810

668,898

604,931 Add: Depreciation and amortization 75,375

68,291

219,962

198,773 EBITDA 347,022

312,101

888,860

803,704 EBITDA margin (3) 30.9%

29.3%

28.6%

27.5%

A reconciliation of long-term debt to total debt is included below: As at

(dollars in thousands) October 31,

2021

January 31,

2021

$

$ Senior unsecured notes bearing interest at:





Fixed annual rate of 2.443% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





maturing July 9, 2029 375,000

- Fixed annual rate of 1.505% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





maturing September 20, 2027 300,000

300,000 Fixed annual rate of 1.871% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





maturing July 8, 2026 375,000

- Fixed annual rate of 3.55% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





maturing November 6, 2023 500,000

500,000 Fixed annual rate of 2.203% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





maturing November 10, 2022 250,000

250,000 Fixed annual rate of 2.337% payable in equal semi-annual instalments,





repaid on July 22, 2021 -

525,000 Variable rate equal to 3-month bankers' acceptance rate (CDOR) plus 27 basis





points payable quarterly, repaid on February 1, 2021 -

300,000







Accrued interest on senior unsecured notes 16,522

8,051 Fair value hedge – basis adjustment on interest rate swap (2,744)

- Total debt 1,813,778

1,883,051 Adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio (4)(5) 2.80x

2.68x







A reconciliation of total debt to net debt is included below:













Total debt 1,813,778

1,883,051 Cash (96,999)

(439,144) Net debt 1,716,779

1,443,907





(2) Comparable store sales growth is a measure of the percentage increase or decrease, as applicable, of the sales of stores, including relocated and expanded stores, open for at least 13 complete fiscal months relative to the same period in the prior fiscal year. For the first and second quarters of Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022, comparable store sales growth excludes temporarily closed stores in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Gross margin represents gross profit divided by sales. SG&A as a percentage of sales represents SG&A divided by sales. Operating margin represents operating income divided by sales. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by sales. (4) At the end of the period. (5) This ratio is calculated as adjusted net debt (sum of total long-term debt, short-term borrowings and total lease liabilities, less cash) over last twelve months consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

