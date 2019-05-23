Dollarama to hold annual meeting of shareholders and to report first quarter fiscal 2020 results

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) and will issue its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, covering the period from February 4, 2019 to May 5, 2019, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call after the annual meeting of shareholders to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to access the conference call and ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Media and the public may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis using a live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Meeting Details Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) Location: Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, Québec



Call Details Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gub452gs Dial-in number: (514) 392-1478 or (866) 223-7781 Webcast replay available online until June 12, 2020 by clicking here

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,225 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

