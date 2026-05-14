DOLLARAMA TO HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2027 RESULTS

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2027, covering the period from February 2, 2026 to May 3, 2026, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Meeting Details Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) Location: Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, Québec Webcast replay will be available after the Meeting until June 10, 2027, in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter

Call Details Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gwecbw8n Webcast replay will be available until June 10, 2027, in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.





Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link and complete the online registration form

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8abdb1189e804f0c8eda57ea59d2525f





Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.