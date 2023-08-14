DOLLARAMA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Dollarama Inc.

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, covering the period from May 1, 2023 to July 30, 2023, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the call link provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)



Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c3cda8gz

Webcast replay will be available until September 12, 2024 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link and complete the online registration form https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa1a2d08a6b2c4d76ba9f5a405657b4d4

Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

