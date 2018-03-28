DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Jim on board as Chief Financial Officer, especially during this exciting time in our company's trajectory," said Ronald C. Pruett Jr., Chief Executive Officer of DollarDays. "Jim is a financial executive with extensive experience leading business transformations. I'm confident that with Jim's assistance we will be well positioned to accomplish our business objectives moving forward."

As Chief Financial Officer, Jacobs is responsible for driving DollarDays economic growth and overseeing all financial operations. He will also provide strong daily support of the business and lend his deep knowledge of and experience in finance, performance management, business growth and board relations.

"It is clear to me that DollarDays has a strong performing brand, a committed team, and a network of supportive and engaged clients," says Jim Jacobs. "I'm thrilled to be joining the DollarDays leadership team, and look forward to working closely with this dynamic group to help grow the organization."

Previously, Jacobs served as the Chief Financial Officer of JUST Goods, Inc., a consumer products company focused on sustainability, where he led the finance, legal and human resource functions. Prior to joining JUST Goods, Mr. Jacobs served in senior finance roles for several companies, including Studio One Media, Inc., the Arizona Cardinals Football Club, and Texas Pacific Group. Additionally, he spent nine years at KPMG Peat Marwick, where he focused on retail, manufacturing and distribution audit clients.

Jacobs received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California and is a Certified Public Accountant. He currently serves on the advisory boards of Pinnacle Transplant Technologies and HIMS/Health Information Management Systems.

About DollarDays:

Founded in 2001, DollarDays (OTCMKTS:AASL) is a leading online marketplace offering an unparalleled assortment of high-value items, at incredibly low prices. Catering to a diverse market of nonprofit partners, small businesses and schools, DollarDays offers savings to a niche consumer who desires a more convenient way to shop. The company's user-friendly website offers over 75,000 unique products, including household staples, backpacks, toys, games, clothing, school supplies, health and beauty products. For more information about DollarDays, visit www.dollardays.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

