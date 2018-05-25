DollarDays Launches Affordable Backpacks For Nonprofits And Schools

"DollarDays distributes millions of backpacks each year," said Shelly Chaney, Vice President. "We created our own private label line to ensure that our customers have a premium option, at an affordable price starting at just $2.50. Our nonprofit and school customers have been so enthusiastic have responded, in the collection's six-week pre-order period we sold 60,000 backpacks."

The new Forward™ line comes in three sizes - 15", 17" and 19", perfect for children attending elementary to college and can be purchased in assortments of eight and twelve trendy colors. The high quality, well-constructed bag also features a spacious front pocket, reinforced strap-to-bag seams and contoured, fully adjustable shoulder straps with mesh padding to ensure extra comfort.

"The Forward™ backpack line joins a growing list of private label products from DollarDays, including our Big Box™ brand, which encompasses a broad range of basic school supplies and pre-filled school supply kits just perfect for the classroom," said Chaney. "We are committed to bringing our partners the products most needed to service their mission."

In line with its corporate mission, DollarDays will provide all customers who purchase Forward™ backpacks with a 5% merchandise credit to be donated to the nonprofit of their choice. Thousands of schools, nonprofits and charities are expected to benefit from the sale of the bag. Orders can be placed by buying online or calling into the DollarDays Customer Support Team. For specific product details visit https://www.dollardays.com/landing/forward.

About DollarDays: DollarDays is a strategic supplier of wholesale goods committed to supporting nonprofits, schools, and small businesses. Founded in 2001, our mission is to help our customers fuel their projects and service their communities by providing the right goods to do the most good around the world. With over 75,000 products, no minimum order requirements, unlimited sourcing and a team that knows your organization's needs, it's no wonder we're "The Brighter Way to Shop."

