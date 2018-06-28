Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

Four-year-old non-profit awards six scholarships to students with tourette syndrome

News provided by

Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.

08:33 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014 in Boca Raton, has just announced the recipients of its 2018 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome. It is among the first non-profit scholarship organizations for students with Tourette. 2018 is Dollars 4 Tic Scholars' fourth award year, and for the first time this year, the organization has awarded a graduate student scholarship as well as five undergraduate awards.

2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients
2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients
Dakota Eads of Cape Coral, FL, the first recipient of a 2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship. Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL.
Dakota Eads of Cape Coral, FL, the first recipient of a 2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship. Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL.

            The six scholarship recipients include:

  • Dakota Austin Eads of Cape Coral, FL -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship" in the amount of $1,500.00. Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL, with hopes of becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.

  • Rachel Elena Keener of Midlothian, TX -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by the Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation" in the amount of $1,000.00. Rachel will be double majoring in Biochemistry and Statistics at Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, as a freshman this fall.

  • Jason Bumbarger Ingerick of Arden, NC -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Ochsman Foundation, Inc." in the amount of $1,000.00. Jason is attending Northeastern University, Boston, MA as a sophomore, and majoring in Chemistry.

  • Maggie Rose Cincotta of Vista, CA -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Ochsman Foundation, Inc." in the amount of $1,000.00. Maggie will be attending Baylor University, Waco, TX as a freshman, and majoring in Nursing.

  • Jonah Benjamin Hinds of Oshkosh, WI - Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by Order of AHEPA Chapter #487" in the amount of $1,000.00. Jonah is attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, WI as a sophomore. His major is Biomedical Engineering.

  • Jacob Malloy Fleming of Tampa, FL -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Jacob will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, TN and majoring in Songwriting.

The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome will be posted to the organization's website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.          

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

Additional images available by contacting info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

Media Contact:

Diane Diamantis
561-487-9526
197715@email4pr.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollars-4-tic-scholars-announces-2018-scholarship-recipients-300673530.html

SOURCE Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dollars4ticscholars.org

You just read:

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

News provided by

Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.

08:33 ET