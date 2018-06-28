Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014 in Boca Raton, has just announced the recipients of its 2018 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome. It is among the first non-profit scholarship organizations for students with Tourette. 2018 is Dollars 4 Tic Scholars' fourth award year, and for the first time this year, the organization has awarded a graduate student scholarship as well as five undergraduate awards.

2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients Dakota Eads of Cape Coral, FL, the first recipient of a 2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship. Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL.

The six scholarship recipients include:

Dakota Austin Eads of Cape Coral, FL -- Recipient of the " 2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship" in the amount of $1,500.00 . Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL , with hopes of becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.





The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome will be posted to the organization's website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

