Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients
Four-year-old non-profit awards six scholarships to students with tourette syndrome
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014 in Boca Raton, has just announced the recipients of its 2018 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome. It is among the first non-profit scholarship organizations for students with Tourette. 2018 is Dollars 4 Tic Scholars' fourth award year, and for the first time this year, the organization has awarded a graduate student scholarship as well as five undergraduate awards.
The six scholarship recipients include:
- Dakota Austin Eads of Cape Coral, FL -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Graduate Student Scholarship" in the amount of $1,500.00. Dakota is pursuing his Master of Social Work degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL, with hopes of becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.
- Rachel Elena Keener of Midlothian, TX -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by the Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation" in the amount of $1,000.00. Rachel will be double majoring in Biochemistry and Statistics at Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, as a freshman this fall.
- Jason Bumbarger Ingerick of Arden, NC -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Ochsman Foundation, Inc." in the amount of $1,000.00. Jason is attending Northeastern University, Boston, MA as a sophomore, and majoring in Chemistry.
- Maggie Rose Cincotta of Vista, CA -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Ochsman Foundation, Inc." in the amount of $1,000.00. Maggie will be attending Baylor University, Waco, TX as a freshman, and majoring in Nursing.
- Jonah Benjamin Hinds of Oshkosh, WI - Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by Order of AHEPA Chapter #487" in the amount of $1,000.00. Jonah is attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, WI as a sophomore. His major is Biomedical Engineering.
- Jacob Malloy Fleming of Tampa, FL -- Recipient of the "2018 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Jacob will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, TN and majoring in Songwriting.
The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome will be posted to the organization's website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.
Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.
Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.
