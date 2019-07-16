Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients
Five-Year-Old Non-Profit Awards Eight College Scholarships to Students with Tourette Syndrome
Jul 16, 2019, 08:48 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014, has just announced the recipients of its 2019 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome.
The eight scholarship recipients include:
- Taylore Mary Elizabeth Ashton of Brady, TX -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. As an incoming freshman this year, Taylore is pursuing her Animal Science Degree at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
- Sean Matthew Blatter of Granada Hills, CA -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Sean will be majoring in Entrepreneurship at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA, as a freshman this fall.
- Andrew Joseph Guise of Eureka, MO -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation" in the amount of $1,000.00. Andrew is attending University of Missouri in Columbia, MO as a senior this year, and majoring in Elementary Education.
- Jason Bumbarger Ingerick of Arden, NC -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00. Jason is a third-year recipient and is attending Northeastern University, Boston, MA as a junior, and continuing his major in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics and Biology.
- Breanna Luisa Lozano of San Antonio, TX - Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Breanna is attending the University of Texas at Austin, in Austin, TX as a freshman. Her major is in Government.
- Maksymilian Marciniak of Arlington Heights, IL -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Maksymilian will be attending University of Illinois Springfield in Springfield, IL, and majoring in Cybersecurity, more specifically Information Systems Security.
- Cora Mae Rasmussen of Lubbock, TX -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00. Cora will be attending Brigham Young University located in Provo, UT. She will be entering as freshman in pursuit of her degree in Family Life: Human Development.
- Jeremiah Randall Harold Zimmerman of Lincoln, NE -- Recipient of the "2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by AHEPA Chapter #487" in the amount of $1,000.00. Jeremiah will be going into his freshman year at Dakota State University in Madison, SD, studying Exercise Science.
Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome are posted to the organization's website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.
Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.
Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.
Media contact:
Diane Diamantis
218132@email4pr.com
561-487-9526
SOURCE The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.
