Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014, has just announced the recipients of its 2019 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome.

The eight scholarship recipients include:

2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients

Taylore Mary Elizabeth Ashton of Brady, TX -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00 . As an incoming freshman this year, Taylore is pursuing her Animal Science Degree at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas .

Sean Matthew Blatter of Granada Hills, CA -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Sean will be majoring in Entrepreneurship at Loyola Marymount University , in Los Angeles, CA , as a freshman this fall.

Andrew Joseph Guise of Eureka, MO -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by The Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Andrew is attending University of Missouri in Columbia , MO as a senior this year, and majoring in Elementary Education.

Jason Bumbarger Ingerick of Arden, NC -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00 . Jason is a third-year recipient and is attending Northeastern University , Boston, MA as a junior, and continuing his major in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics and Biology.

Breanna Luisa Lozano of San Antonio, TX - Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Breanna is attending the University of Texas at Austin , in Austin, TX as a freshman. Her major is in Government.

Maksymilian Marciniak of Arlington Heights, IL -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Maksymilian will be attending University of Illinois Springfield in Springfield, IL , and majoring in Cybersecurity, more specifically Information Systems Security.

Cora Mae Rasmussen of Lubbock, TX -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Cora will be attending Brigham Young University located in Provo, UT . She will be entering as freshman in pursuit of her degree in Family Life: Human Development.

Jeremiah Randall Harold Zimmerman of Lincoln, NE -- Recipient of the " 2019 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Sponsored by AHEPA Chapter #487" in the amount of $1,000.00 . Jeremiah will be going into his freshman year at Dakota State University in Madison, SD , studying Exercise Science.

Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome are posted to the organization's website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

Media contact:

Diane Diamantis

218132@email4pr.com

561-487-9526

SOURCE The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.