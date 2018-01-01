Dolls Kill Opens Flagship Store On Fairfax In Los Angeles

Located at 415 N. Fairfax, the address gives a nod to the brand's San Francisco home area code while the storied Fairfax block was carefully chosen based on its track record of trend-setting authenticity. The Dolls Kill IDGAF attitude - rooted in art, music, and culture - plays heavily into the Los Angeles store experience. Everything about the store was designed to recreate the aesthetic and vibe of an industrial nightclub - from the weathered brick walls and the raw floors to the insane Pequod sound-system imported from Italy. It's an entirely new shopping experience that evokes the authentic birth story of Dolls Kill - one that started on a dark, techno pumping dance floor.

The store's layout is inspired by everything from dance music, pop culture, raves, festivals, and brand stories to whatever is manifesting in Dolls Kill's brain at the time. In this very moment, they're reviving bold neon looks that can stand out against the neutral desert sands – a hallmark of their new Club Exx Collection, which arrived just in time for the 2018 Burning Man festival. It won't be structured like a traditional retailer as they believe seasonality is dead. Ultimately, it's all about the chaos for them, that's what makes Dolls Kill so fun and fearless.

Dolls Kill's superpower comes from building a movement around authenticity and self-expression. They've become a staple for young women looking to celebrate their individuality through their OOTD. It's this superpower that steers the brand's diverse product offering. Dolls Kill LA will carry select drops from its five in-house brands (Club Exx, Current Mood, Poster Grl, Widow and Sugar Thrillz), and will feature their favorite third-party brands like I Am Gia, Lazy Oaf, Doc Martens and so many more. They'll also be launching collections exclusive to the LA location.

With an encouraged edge in personal style, Dolls Kill is a leading fixture in the society of praised rebellion where everyone's invited to come out of hiding and let their freak flag fly. If you would rather do anything except conform to the contrived styles of today's industry, then Dolls Kill has you covered, now in two IRL locations and online. They can't wait to party with you!

About Dolls Kill



Shaudi Lynn and Bobby Farahi created Dolls Kill in 2011 in honor of letting everyone's freak flags fly, no matter how freaky they may be. Dolls Kill is not just a clothing site or a cool Instagram brand - although it does have 2M followers @dollskill - it's the embodiment of the IDGAF attitude that's something to follow and live by each day.

Dolls Kill has become a cult status favorite of celebrities, DJ's, and artists across the globe and has found its sweet spot by selling everyday clothing that comes with just the right amount of edge. The brand allows everyone to express their individuality while being as loud as they want to be and includes Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne, Alessandra Ambrosio, Keke Palmer, Halsey, Alison Wonderland, Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Tinashe and Vanessa Hudgens amongst its fans.

In 2017, Dolls Kill opened its first offline experience in its hometown of San Francisco with an 1100 sq ft retail store at 1475 Haight St. Almost one year later to the day, the brand celebrates the opening of its flagship location in Los Angeles at 415 N. Fairfax.

#DollsKillLA



Opening Weekend



Saturday August 18th and Sunday August 19th



415 N. Fairfax



Los Angeles CA 94117



Open 11am - 7pm everyday



@dollskill / www.dollskill.com

