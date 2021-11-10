Dolls Plastic Surgery Tackles Patients' Most Common Questions About BBL Procedure

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) has become one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in recent years, with buttock surgery emerging as the highest-growth category in the 2020 Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). For Dolls Plastic Surgery, a leading medical center based in Aventura, Florida, the numbers come as no surprise: BBL has become one of the most frequently requested procedures by its customers. While there is keen interest in this type of body augmentation, many candidates also experience anxiety when considering the surgery, which is only natural and to be expected. Dolls Plastic Surgery addresses the most common questions about BBL to help alleviate potential concerns and help people make informed decisions.

As explained by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a BBL is "a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks." Dolls Plastic Surgery points out that not only is the procedure minimally invasive, but there is no risk of rejection since the fat used for the buttock enhancement is the patient's own. The operation normally takes about two hours, is performed under anesthesia, and any pain after the surgery is typically minimal and can be easily managed with pain medication, in most cases disappearing within a week.

People who plan to undergo surgery wish to know about the risks involved, and rightfully so, Dolls Plastic Surgery says, adding that its specialists always make it a point to provide patients with detailed information and advice. When done by a properly trained professional in an accredited facility, the BBL procedure carries a low risk of complications and delivers the desired results in terms of buttock look and feel. However, every patient should discuss their specific requirements and expectations with their doctor to ensure the best possible outcome with the minimum of risk.

According to Dolls Plastic Surgery, many of the patients' questions relate to the post-surgery period, especially the first few weeks after the operation. There are certain instructions to be followed, such as using a special inflatable pillow when sitting to avoid putting pressure on the buttocks and affecting the result. Additionally, patients may have to wear compression garments to ensure that the skin heals properly. The medical team at Dolls Plastic Surgery also points out that people who have had a BBL should be particularly mindful of their diet, opting for foods with anti-inflammatory properties (salmon, avocado, fresh fruit and vegetables, and fresh spices), and avoiding at all costs overly processed and salty foods. It is also essential to drink plenty of water to facilitate detoxication and strictly follow the doctors' recommendations with regard to resuming exercise. Provided that patients follow the instructions received, they can expect long-lasting results and enjoy the confidence that comes with achieving the desired look.

Dolls Plastic Surgery is a renowned medical center operating in Aventura, Florida. Its team of skilled board-certified plastic surgeons offers the most popular procedures, striving to make them available to as wide a variety of patients as possible. The center specializes in body contouring procedures, notably BBL, liposuction, and tummy tucks.

