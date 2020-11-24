Dolly Parton Launches Virtual Holiday Cards With American Greetings

"Knowing that I can be a small part of making someone's day a little brighter is such a great feeling, and this holiday season, especially, it helps to know someone you love is thinking about you," says Parton.

Earlier this year American Greetings announced a multi-year partnership with Parton that includes digital and physical products integrating the legendary singer-songwriter's music in unique ways. "Birthday Time," Parton's SmashUp initial digital ecard offering, has been sent more than 500,000 times since its launch six months ago.

"Dolly's message of joy, hope and humor has really resonated with our customers, as evidenced by the resounding success of her SmashUp and the initial launch of her Everyday Card line," says Rob Matousek, Executive Director/GM – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "As we approached the holidays, we wanted to bring an additional offering of digital products to market. We believe Dolly's curated collection of holiday cards and a musical e-card featuring her rendition of 'Holly Jolly Christmas' are the perfect pairing for the season."

Discover Dolly Parton's American Greetings holiday collection here: https://www.americangreetings.com/dolly/holly-dolly

Everyday Dolly Parton cards are available at www.americangreetings.com/dolly.

Dolly Parton SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps apps available for iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. The 113-year-old company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, her Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas reached #1 on the Country charts. Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," as well received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 46 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 147 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

