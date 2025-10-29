DOLLY PARTON'S SONGTELLER HOTEL & DOLLY'S LIFE OF MANY COLORS MUSEUM NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS AND PRE-SALE TICKETS AHEAD OF JUNE 2026 OPENINGS

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is Dolly's love letter to the city of Nashville. Her iconic charm and songwriting spirit are woven into all 245 uniquely designed rooms and suites. The hotel promises an immersive one-of-a-kind experience with Southern-inspired charm, rich storytelling around every corner, and two original live music venues, Parton's Live and Jolene's—featuring performances from some of Nashville's most talented artists with tasty cocktails and elevated Nashville-inspired cuisine. For hotel reservations, visit www.songtellerhotel.com or call 1-877-SONGTELLER.

"I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!" exclaims Parton. "Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I've always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City and I know we've found the perfect addition to the city I call home." Watch Dolly's video message to learn more.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will be home to Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum; the largest exhibition dedicated to Parton to date. Spanning the entire third floor of the hotel, more than 20,000 square feet, the museum is designed to immerse visitors in her extraordinary journey, featuring curated exhibits chronicling her rise "from the top of the mountains to the top of the world." Guests will gain unprecedented insight into her decades-spanning career across music, film, television, and philanthropy, as well as the personal values of family and faith that remain central to her story. Purchase museum pre-sale tickets at www.dollyslifeofmanycolors.com — hotel reservation not required.

"This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes—every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here," said Parton. "I can't wait to welcome visitors from around the world to Nashville to share in my life of many colors."

*Take advantage of the limited-time "Welcome, SongTeller" package for 10% off the best available room rate per night, plus two museum tickets.

Interviews with Shannon Foster, SongTeller Hotel's General Manager, are available upon request.

MEDIA ASSETS

Dolly Parton Images | Dolly Parton Video

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel Assets

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum Logo | Forecast Image

Media Contacts

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel: [email protected]

Dolly Parton and Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum:

Marcel Pariseau | [email protected]

Results Global | [email protected]

Keep up with Dolly Parton:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | TikTok | Pinterest

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and in 2022 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Recently, Dolly debuted Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville as a thank you to her home state and community that has uplifted her for decades. The musical will make its official Broadway debut in 2026. Her recent album Rockstar made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever. Achieving 28 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. The first of the series was the bestselling coffee table book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. Her third book Star of the Show My Life on Stage comes out on November 11, 2025, looking at her decades long performing on the road.

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed 11 Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. She is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 302 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for five weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously – Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel

The SongTeller Hotel is a partnership between Dolly Parton and Herschend, the world's largest family-held themed attractions company. Their 40-year relationship has created beloved resort destinations like Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort, each rooted in warmth, storytelling, and Southern hospitality. That same spirit now extends to Nashville through the SongTeller Hotel, where Herschend brings its signature Heartspitality™ promise, Love in All We Do Every Day, to this new experience in the heart of Music City.

Opening in June 2026, Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is Dolly's love letter to the city of Nashville. Her iconic charm and songwriting spirit is woven into every room, suite and detail, creating a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Guests can expect a lively and welcoming atmosphere with first-class amenities and 245 uniquely original and refined accommodations. Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is also home to Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum and two on-site entertainment venues, Parton's Live and Jolene's, featuring live music performances, culinary creations, craft cocktails, and more.

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube

About Dolly's Life Of Many Colors Museum:

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the life and career of Dolly Parton, one of the world's most beloved and influential entertainers. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the museum invites visitors to experience Parton's journey "from the top of the mountains to the top of the world" through immersive exhibits, behind-the-scenes artifacts, multimedia installations, and personal stories told through Dolly's own perspective. Located at 126 3rd Avenue North in downtown Nashville, the museum offers its own dedicated entrance while occupying the third floor of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel. In addition to its exhibitions, the museum experience offers two distinctive and expansive retail stores offering official Dolly Parton merchandise and exclusive collections. Opening in June 2026, Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum will serve as the largest single showcase of Dolly Parton's extraordinary life and legacy.

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | TikTok

About Herschend

SongTeller Hotel is a partnership between Dolly Parton and Herschend. Herschend is the world's largest family-held themed attractions company, with 22,000 hosts and a portfolio of more than four dozen properties, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. While each brand is unique, all are united by a shared purpose: Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.

SOURCE Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel