Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 354 g/t Ag over 12.28 Meters at Kitsol, 1,220g/t Silver over 0.7 Meters at Northwestern Torbrit Step-out

Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

Jan 31, 2022, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden" or the "Company") (TSXV: DV) (OTC: DOLLF), is pleased to announce drill results from the 2021 program at the Torbrit Silver deposit at the Dolly Varden Project.  The purpose of this program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources and to step-out from the multiple Zones that comprise the Torbrit Deposit, the largest of the four deposits that comprise the Mineral Resources on the Property. 

Figure 1: Kitsol Vein and Torbrit extension DV21-274, 275, 276 section, looking north (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 2: Torbrit Horizon Extension in core from DV21-275 lower contact at 362.75m (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 3: Kitsol Vein infill holes DV21-274, 275, 276 including previous drilling, 50m projection (25m either side) (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 4: 3D view of 2019 Torbrit resource block model (grey) with 2021 infill and step out drill holes (red), looking east (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 5: Plan of 2021 Drill Hole locations relative to Resource block model (dark grey shaded area) (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 6: Torbrit to North Star stratabound debris-style volcanogenic-related (syngenetic) mineralization connection, DV21-253 254, 255, 256 and 257 section, looking northeast (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Figure 7: DV21-256 Silica and barite-rich syngenetic mineralization connecting Torbrit and North Star Deposits (CNW Group/Dolly Varden Silver Corp.)
Silver mineralization was encountered in most areas tested, usually with significant accessory zinc and lead values and commonly over widths suggesting potential amenably to bulk underground mining. Highlights include:

  • DV21-274: 12.28m true width averaging 354 g/t Ag at Kitsol
  • DV21-275: 18.27m true width averaging 230 g/t Ag at Kitsol
  • DV21-275: 0.70m drilled length averaging 1,220 g/t Ag at Torbrit North Zone
  • DV21-277: 16.00m drilled length averaging 212 g/t Ag (incl. 4.70m of 507g/t Ag) at Torbrit
  • DV21-278: 5.10m drilled length averaging 364 g/t Ag at Torbrit Main

"Multiple holes intersecting over 4000 gram-meters of silver over wide intervals within the Kitsol epithermal vein is certainly encouraging, and the identification of wide intervals of syngenetic mineralization that connects the main Torbrit Deposit with the lesser drilled North Star Deposit to the west is also very significant.  The next phase of drilling to commence this spring will include targetting high-grade silver shoots within this wide horizon, as well as step-outs to the north and south at Kitsol," said Rob Van Egmond, Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden.

"These results, as well as the previously released extension of the high grade silver mineralization at the Wolf deposit demonstrate the continued resource expansion potential within the two kilometer long gap between the known deposits on Dolly Varden property. These intercepts corroborate our geological and geochemical modelling suggesting that the continuity of the prospective mineralized horizon between our historic mines and current deposits of the Dolly Varden Project, but also within the 5.4 kilometer-long unexplored area trending towards the gold and silver deposits at Homestake Ridge," said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver. "Additionally, the proposed acquisition of the Homestake Ridge deposits will consolidate this significant trend for the first time in the +110 year mining history of the Golden Triangle".

A total of 10,506m in 31 diamond drill holes were completed at Dolly Varden during the 2021 field season of which 6,838m in 21 holes tested the high-grade Torbrit Silver Deposit (including Kitsol).  The 21 holes were drilled as part of a two-phase program with the objective of expanding Resources as well as upgrading current Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Classification. Results for the 10 holes that tested five regional exploration targets on the Property including the Wolf Vein extension and Western Gold-Copper Belt have been previously released (see December 20, 2021 news release).

The 2021 drilling at Dolly Varden initiated the Company's two-year strategy to aggressively expand and upgrade the Torbrit Silver Deposit and multiple satellite zones with the objective of advancing Dolly Varden to be the next high-grade silver mine in British Columbia. 

Kitsol and Torbrit Extension Drilling

At the Kitsol vein, a three hole fan was completed to expand, infill and upgrade mineralization intersected wide intervals of epithermal-vein style mineralization. Additionally, these holes tested the northward extension of the Torbrit horizon at depth and to the east of Kitsol. Drill hole DV21-274 intersected 705 g/t Ag, 0.65% Pb and 0.28% Zn over 3.70m (2.97 true width) within a wider interval of 15.28m (12.28m true width) grading 354 g/t Ag, 0.38% Pb and 0.48% Zn in the epithermal Kitsol vein between 134.85m and 150.13m

Drill hole DV21-275 had a wide interval through the Kitsol vein averaging 220 g/t Ag, 0.79% Pb and 0.49% Zn over 23.88m (18.27 true width) as well as through the down plunge step-out from the Torbrit North Resource, intersecting 1,220 g/t Ag over 0.70m core length at 362.05m to 362.75m depth.  Of interest in hole DV21-275 was a 2m interval of core grading 5.4 g/t Au from 204m to 206m depth and could be an important vector during 2022 resource expansion drilling at Kitsol and towards the Western Gold belt trending to Homestake Ridge.

Mineralization along the northward projection of the Torbrit horizon was encountered in all three holes below the Kitsol Vein and confirms a synform of the Hazelton volcanic rocks that host the signature volcanogenic-related elevated potassic alteration under the center of the valley. Of significant importance is the presence of high grade silver mineralization along the horizon outside of the current resource.

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To

(m)

Core
Length
(m)

True
width
(m)

Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Au
(g/t)

Kitsol

DV21274

134.85

150.13

15.28

12.28

354

0.38

0.48

including

142.00

145.70

3.70

2.97

705

0.65

0.28

Torbrit
extension

DV21274

368.75

370.32

1.57

*

 

86

0.29

0.15

including

369.75

370.32

0.57

*

131

0.35

0.11

Kitsol

DV21275

157.12

181.00

23.88

18.27

220

0.79

0.49

including

157.12

170.5

13.38

10.24

230

1.31

0.74

including

157.12

160.15

3.03

2.32

297

1.31

1.26

Au in
Alteration
zone

DV21275

204.00

206.00

2.00

?


5.4

Torbrit
extension

DV21275

361.45

362.75

1.30

*

725

NSV

NSV

including

362.05

362.75

0.70

*

1220

NSV

NSV

Kitsol

DV21276

221

248

27.00

12.34

7.6

0.08

0.13

including

242.5

244

1.50

0.69

17

0.59

0.52

Torbrit
extension

DV21276

Geochem
marker

394.5





*

true width for the Torbrit Horizon is estimated at 90% to 100% of core length, using angle to core from oriented core data.

Table 1: Kitsol Infill and Torbrit Extension drilling results

Torbrit Western Connection to North Star

Wide intervals of stratabound debris-style volcanogenic-related mineralization (syngenetic) was discovered in a previously unknown northwest plunging extension of the Torbrit horizon to the west of the main Resource. Silver mineralization is associated with lead and zinc locally within the horizon in ratios similar to the North Star deposit. North Star is one of the four deposits that make up the Dolly Varden Mineral Resource Estimate with 1.99M oz Ag at an average grade of 263 g/t Ag in the Indicated and 35Koz Ag grading 224 g/t Ag in the Inferred category.

Three step-out drill holes (DV21-255, 256 and 257) identified the horizon. DV21-256 intercepted a zone averaging 262 g/t Ag, 0.28% Pb and 0.43% Zn over a 3.00m core length. Also noted in the results is gold and copper mineralization in association with the horizon but as more epithermal style as seen on the western gold belt leading north to the Homestake deposits. In drill hole DV21-255 a 0.95m interval graded 1.23% Cu and 0.39g/t Au within a section of epithermal crosscutting mineralization. 

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To (m)

Core Length*
(m)

Ag
(g/t)

Pb
(%)

Zn (%)

Au (ppm)

Torbrit

DV21253

98.5

114.04

15.54

28.64

0.49

0.46

NSV

Torbrit North

DV21253

445.18

451.5

6.32

30.5

0.38

0.61

NSV

Torbrit

DV21254

107.1

119

11.90

135

1.21

1.99

NSV

including

107.1

109.6

2.50

156

3.38

2.50

NSV

including

111

115

4.00

215

0.42

1.50

NSV

including

112

113

1.00

449

0.79

0.64

NSV

Torbrit/North
Star

DV21255

208

224.24

16.24

4

0.07

0.25

NSV

including

220.05

221

0.95

13

NSV

0.13

0.39

Torbrit/North
Star

DV21256

227.5

246.35

18.85

66

0.17

0.63

0.16

including

230.5

233.5

3.00

262

0.28

0.43

NSV

Torbrit/North
Star

DV21257

249.88

279.83

29.95

5

0.10

0.43

NSV

including

249.88

252

2.12

14

0.80

2.43

NSV

*

true width for the Torbrit Horizon is estimated at 85% to 95% of core length, using angle to core from oriented core data.

Table 2: Torbrit Resource Area Infill and west Step Out, North Star connection results

Torbrit Main and Torbrit North offset Infill and expansion Drilling

The objective of the 2021 near resource drilling was to test the extents of the mineralized lenses within the Torbrit Resource area in areas that had relatively widely spaced resulting in Inferred Classification of the Resource block model. Table four summarizes all the remaining intervals from the initial phase of this drilling. Torbrit remains open along the folded plunge of the deposit to the North and South along the prospective volcanogenic related mineralized horizon, and now within the connected area towards North Star.  The area is poorly tested to the east due to increasing topography on the east side of the Kitsault Valley.

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To (m)

Core Length
(m)

Ag (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Torbrit

DV21249

128

162

34.00

31

0.05

0.15

including

135.05

137

1.95

158

0.22

0.46

Torbrit North

DV21249

407

428

21.00

162

0.24

0.19

including

410.85

412

1.15

605

0.85

0.10

including

421.25

425

3.75

307

0.42

1.30

Torbrit

DV21250

159

178.27

19.27

3

0.02

0.07

Torbrit North

DV21250

417.9

437

22.05


Torbrit

DV21251

110.65

113.4

2.75

6

NSV

NSV

Torbrit North

DV21251

328.15

353.1

24.95

12

0.03

0.10

Torbrit

DV21252

127.5

158

30.50

78

0.47

0.03

including

136

139

3.00

256

1.49

0.72

Torbrit North

DV21252

458

465.45

7.45


Torbrit

DV21258

72

102.45

30.45

7

0.05

0.25

Torbrit

DV21258

184.54

190

5.46

143

0.11

0.12

including

185.5

188

2.50

274

0.08

0.12

Torbrit

DV21259

87

133

46.00

8

0.12

0.48

including

121

131

10.00

17

0.35

1.21

Torbrit

DV21259

243

244.62

1.62

155

NSV

NSV

Torbrit

DV21260

128.87

129.87

1.00

274

0.33

4.26

including

128.87

129.37

0.50

473

0.55

8.28

Torbrit

DV21261

69.73

71.83

2.10

206

0.25

0.45

including

69.73

70.23

0.50

575

0.32

0.92

Torbrit

DV21262

20

24.04

4.04

10

0.03

0.05

and

58.4

66

7.60

6

0.03

0.10

Torbrit

DV21263

14.95

24.5

9.55

12

0.07

0.13

and

51.5

53

1.50

9

0.82

3.42

Torbrit South

DV21277

152

153

1.00

297

NSV

NSV

Torbrit South

DV21277

165

181

16.00

212

0.36

0.19

including

174

178.7

4.70

507

0.43

0.16

Torbrit

DV21278

101.5

113.8

12.30

90

0.95

1.51

including

104.7

110.3

5.60

131

1.37

1.46

including

113.3

113.8

0.50

258

2.06

0.26

Torbrit

DV21278

120.5

143.7

23.20

112

0.95

0.20

including

120.5

125.6

5.10

364

2.45

0.13

including

124.5

125.1

0.60

1095

7.70

0.29

Torbrit

DV21279

81.5

84.4

2.90

70

0.25

0.74

Torbrit South

DV21279

152.7

155.85

3.15

60

1.13

0.15

including

155

155.85

0.85

128

0.21

0.07

*

true width has not been determined as there is insufficient drilling to model the orientation of the diffuse sheeted veins

Table 3: Torbrit Resource Area Infill and Step Out results

Hole ID

Target

Zone

Easting 
NAD 83

Northing 
NAD 83

Elevation
(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth
(m)

DV21-249

Torbrit

467853

6171644

354.8

55

-69

470

DV21-250

Torbrit

467853

6171644

354.7

55

-79

491

DV21-251

Torbrit

467871

6171626

357.5

55

-55

404

DV21-252

Torbrit

467871

6171626

357.5

55

-77

509

DV21-253

Torbrit

467890

6171606

360.2

55

-76

476

DV21-254

Torbrit

467890

6171606

360.2

35

-70

191

DV21-255

Torbrit

467890

6171606

360.2

235

-74

257

DV21-256

Torbrit

467890

6171606

360.2

235

-60

287

DV21-257

Torbrit

467890

6171606

360.2

235

-50

304

DV21-258

Torbrit

467802

6171767

352.7

45

-50

227

DV21-259

Torbrit

467802

6171767

352.7

45

-75

380

DV21-260

Torbrit

467998

6171524

399.1

85

-47

190

DV21-261

Torbrit

467998

6171524

399.1

85

-73

200

DV21-262

Torbrit

467998

6171524

399.1

45

-60

365

DV21-263

Torbrit

467998

6171524

399.1

65

-45

169

DV21-274

Kitsol/Torbrit

467543

6172134

404.3

100

-45

409

DV21-275

Kitsol/Torbrit

467543

6172134

404.3

100

-62

449

DV21-276

Kitsol/Torbrit

467543

6172134

404.3

100

-76

467

DV21-277

Torbrit

468220

6171349

534

55

-44

201

DV21-278

Torbrit

468220

6171349

534

60

-62

191

DV21-279

Torbrit

468220

6171349

534

60

-84

200

Table 4: 2021 Torbrit Resource Area Infill and Step Out program: drill hole location data

Current Mineral Resource Estimate

Dolly Varden Property Mineral Resource Estimate is reported in pure silver, lead and zinc credits have not been included.

Category*

Deposit

Cut-off**

(g/t Ag)

Tonnes

Silver

(g/t)

Contained

oz*** Ag

Indicated

Torbrit

150

2,623,000

296.8

25,025,000

Dolly Varden

150

156,000

414.2

2,078,000

Wolf

150

402,000

296.6

3,834,000

North Star

150

236,000

262.8

1,994,000

Total Indicated

3,417,000

299.8

32,931,000

Inferred

Torbrit

150

1,185,000

278.0

10,588,000

Dolly Varden

150

86,000

271.5

754,000

Wolf

150

9,500

230.6

70,000

North Star

150

4,800

223.6

35,000

Total Inferred

1,285,300

277.0

11,447,000

*

Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the inferred resource as an indicated or measured mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading the resource to a measured resource category. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resource discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.



**

A 150 g/t Ag lower cut-off was chosen to reflect conceptual underground mining and processing cut-off grade.


***

Contained oz may not add due to rounding.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed and a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively–Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is determined by Fire Assay on a 30g split.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at the Dolly Varden Project.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property that hosts a unique pure silver mineral resource as well as the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold porphyry property. The Dolly Varden property is considered to be highly prospective for hosting high-grade precious metal deposits, since it comprises the same structural and stratigraphic setting that host numerous other high-grade deposits (Eskay Creek, Brucejack). Dolly Varden has recently entered into an agreement with Fury Gold Mines to acquire the Homestake Ridge Project adjacent to the current property to consolidate the Kitsault Valley Gold-Silver mineralization trend into one large, high-grade precious metals project with vast exploration upside. The Big Bulk property is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, completion of the Offering, Exchange approval of the Offering, the use of proceeds with respect to the Offerings, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

