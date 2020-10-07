Dolly Varden Silver Step Outs Intersect Multiple Silver Zones including 1,083 g/t Ag over 2.70 metres within 12.75 meters of 351 g/t Ag

DV20-211: 351 g/t silver over 12.75 meters, including 1083 g/t silver over 2.70 meters

including DV20-213: 135 g/t silver over 37.50 meters, including 906 g/t silver over 1.00 meter

Highlights from infill drilling within the deposit to delineate high grade zones:

DV20-217: 302 g/t silver over 31.95 meters, including 642 g/t silver over 4.00 meters

* The true width of intercepts are estimated to be 80-95% of the Core Length (m) reported using the current understanding of the three dimensional nature of the mineralization and grade models at Torbrit. Interval lengths are constrained by grade values within the mineralization envelope. Recoveries on the individual metals have not been applied to composite calculations which are reported at 100%. Silver equivalent for lead and zinc intercepts have not been included.

"We are pleased to see step out drill intercepts with consistent, strong silver mineralization, significant thickness, and areas of very high-grade silver. These results should support continued resource expansion and the growing potential for bulk underground mining around the past-producing Torbrit Silver Mine. We look forward to additional results as multiple high grade silver exploration and expansion targets are being drilled this season," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver."

The drilling completed at Torbrit stepped out in various directions from 20 to 50 meters from previous drilling intercepts. Infill drilling was also completed to better understand and strengthen the wide, higher grade silver areas within the current Mineral Resource at Torbrit. Hole DV20-217 is a 50 meter step-out from previous hole DV18-163 which intersected 419 g/t silver over 75 meters, including 1,240 g/t silver over 16 meters. This new intercept suggests that a higher-grade zone may be much larger than currently modeled within the current 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate.

Assays are currently pending from several drill holes at the Torbrit Deposit, with an additional 17 drill holes completed to-date from the property-wide exploration drilling program. Currently, there are two drills testing high priority exploration targets throughout the Dolly Varden property. A recently approved increase to the 2020 Exploration Budget has allowed the exploration team to continue drilling later into the fall, in excess of the original 10,000 meter program.

Table 1 Composite Silver, Lead and Zinc Results from Drill Core

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Mineralization DV20-209 109.00 114.00 5.00 158 0.15 0.03 Vein Breccia DV20-210 111.00 114.00 3.00 176 0.79 0.07 Vein Breccia

156.05 166.40 10.35 16 0.07 0.12 Torbrit East extend DV20-211 147.25 160.00 12.75 351 0.41 0.09 Torbrit East edge incl 147.25 150.60 3.35 951 0.39 0.16

incl 147.90 150.60 2.70 1083 0.39 0.19

DV20-212 132.75 133.75 1.00 227 2.30 0.09 Torbrit East edge DV20-213 129.00 166.50 37.50 134 0.45 0.28 Torbrit incl 129.00 145.45 12.85 191 0.30 0.41 Torbrit upper lens incl 129.00 130.00 1.00 906 2.40 2.48

incl 152.00 166.50 14.50 160 0.97 0.31 Torbrit lower lens DV20-214 117.00 121.00 4.00 185 0.48 0.07 Vein Breccia

151.50 174.15 22.65 56 0.27 0.09 Torbrit horizon incl 166.00 169.00 3.00 166 0.05 0.11

DV20-215 No significant results Torbrit edge DV20-216 112.00 115.66 3.66 134 0.23 0.34 Vein Breccia DV20-217 29.35 61.30 31.95 302 0.15 0.21 Torbrit horizon incl 47.00 51.00 4.00 642 0.24 0.10

DV20-217 77.00 79.15 2.15 515 8.57 5.90 Torbrit lower lens



Torbrit Deposit

The main Torbrit deposit hosts stratiform exhalative-style silver mineralization overprinted by epithermal vein mineralization, with associated lead and zinc. Additional technical information on Torbrit including drilling plan map can be found at https://www.dollyvardensilver.com/.

The locations of diamond drill holes reported in this release are shown in Table 2 below.

Table 2 Drillhole Locations

Hole ID Easting UTM83 (m) Northing UTM83 (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) DV20-209 468318 6171324 596 33 -45 203 DV20-210 468318 6171324 596 47 -50 302 DV20-211 468318 6171324 596 41 -83 215 DV20-212 468318 6171324 596 85 -72 200 DV20-213 468220 6171350 537 45 -54 400.5 DV20-214 468220 6171350 537 45 -45 195 DV20-215 468169 6171422 502 45 -68 242.5 DV20-216 468169 6171422 502 45 -45 199 DV20-217 468021 6171425 391 350 -63 254.5

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed and a 500 gram split is pulverized. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively–Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. A QA/QC procedure is maintained through the insertion of certified reference material geo-standards provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. and WCM Minerals, as well as the insertion of blanks, in the sample stream. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person, Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo, Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden Silver, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101. He has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at Dolly Varden Silver.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. The Dolly Varden property is considered to be highly prospective for hosting high-grade precious metal deposits, since it comprises the same structural and stratigraphic setting that host numerous other high-grade deposits (Eskay Creek, Brucejack). The Big Bulk property is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

