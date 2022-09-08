Dolomite Market Size to Grow by USD 471.74 million, Calcinor SA and Carmeuse Coordination Center SA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The rising demand from cement industry and increasing capacity of steel production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increase in prices of construction aggregates will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

By product, the calcined segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors has increased worldwide in recent years, which has increased the consumption of cement. As a result, the demand for calcined dolomite for production is high. Companies generally prefer dolomite for cement production, as it lowers carbon emissions. This lowers the overall production costs and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals. Therefore, the global dolomite market is expected to face high growth during the forecast period

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the dolomite market in APAC. The demand for cement is growing significantly owing to focus on infrastructure expansion, which will have a positive impact on the domestic construction industry.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The dolomite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Calcinor SA - The company offers dolomite products such as magnesium carbonate minerals.

The company offers dolomite products such as magnesium carbonate minerals. Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers dolomite products such as Maximum calcium and magnesium.

The company offers dolomite products such as Maximum calcium and magnesium. E. Dillon and Co. - The company offers dolomite products such as Chemical Grade, ground and manufactured sand.

The company offers dolomite products such as Chemical Grade, ground and manufactured sand. Essel Mining and Industries Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products for glass manufacturers.

The company offers dolomite products for glass manufacturers. JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products such as Cebu dolomite for automotive glass and fertilizers.

Dolomite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 471.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, and SCR Sibelco NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

