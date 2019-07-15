Dolphin Adventure Earns American Humane Certification

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being, is announcing today that Dolphin Adventure in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico has earned the Humane Certified™ seal of approval through its American Humane Conservation program, demonstrating the good welfare and treatment given to the dolphins and sea lions in its care.

"When families choose to visit Humane Certified zoos and aquariums, they know the facilities are doing right by the animals in their care," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO. "We commend Dolphin Adventure for this achievement as it demonstrates their commitment to marine mammals."

American Humane currently helps to ensure the welfare and humane treatment of animals at facilities in 12 countries in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia.

Humane Certified is the first program solely devoted to helping verify the welfare, well-being and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics.

"The achievement of this important certification represents tangible evidence of the high level of commitment that the Dolphin Adventure team has towards the welfare of the marine mammals under our care," said Lucio Conti, Dolphin Adventure general manager. "We are proud to be able to share this commitment with our guests through our daily interactive experiences."

"Receiving this certification motivates us to continue putting all our passion and effort into the care and well-being of our family of marine mammals," added Rafael Sanchez, Dolphin Adventure animal welfare specialist.

The Humane Certified program's extensive criteria exhaustively audit the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Dolphin Adventure's compliance with the Humane Certified standards was verified through an independent audit. You can read more about the American Humane Certified program here.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals in the United States and around the world. Our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting the nurturing bonds between animals and people. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Dolphin Adventure

Located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Dolphin Adventure is not only a world-class dolphin and sea lion center but also a renowned facility for sea life rehabilitation and environmental education. Dolphin Adventure provides the most exciting, interactive and educational dolphin and sea lion encounters available, led by an incredible crew of genuinely caring, friendly, and entertaining professionals who are passionate about nature and also experts in their areas. For more information, visit this website.

