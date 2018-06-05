Dolphin Discovery Achieves American Humane Certification for Animal Welfare

The American Humane Conservation program is the first-ever certification program solely devoted to helping verify the humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, evidence-based standards of comprehensive animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics, and conservation.

"We are thrilled to recognize six of Dolphin Discovery's facilities with the American Humane Conservation program's Humane Certified™ seal of approval," said American Humane President and CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert. "The certification of Dolphin Discovery confirms their commitment to providing the animals under their care with the highest standards of humane, verifiable and transparent animal care."

"The certification of Dolphin Discovery by the American Humane is a big step for us. Being evaluated by expert technicians from a humanitarian point of view showed the total absence of mistreatment, animal suffering, and most of all, the great relationship and love between our marine mammal specialists and animals, which is something very important and we take great pride in it. Our priority is and will always be the commitment to provide good welfare to the marine mammals that live in our habitats," said Roberto Sanchez, Director of Veterinary Medicine at Dolphin Discovery.

The American Humane Conservation program's extensive criteria exhaustively verify the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Dolphin Discovery's compliance with the American Humane Conservation standards was verified through an independent audit.

You can read more about the American Humane Conservation program here: http://humaneconservation.org/

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. For more information about American Humane, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Dolphin Discovery

For more than 23 years, Dolphin Discovery has contributed to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best interaction experience in habitats all around the world. Millions of people have lived their life experience in the 24 parks and habitats that currently make up the Dolphin Discovery world with habitats/parks located in México, Anguilla, Tortola, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, Dominican Republic, United States, Italy and Jamaica, where close to 250 mammals live under the care of their veterinarians and trainers. For more information about Dolphin Discovery visit: www.dolphindiscovery.com and www.dolphindiscovery.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dolphin-discovery-achieves-american-humane-certification-for-animal-welfare-300660061.html

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

