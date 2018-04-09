Dolphin Encounters Achieves Humane Certification for Animal Welfare

The American Humane Conservation program is the first-ever certification program solely devoted to helping verify the humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, evidence-based standards of comprehensive animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics, and conservation.

"We are thrilled to announce the certification of Dolphin Encounters under the Humane Conservation program," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane President and CEO. "Dolphin Encounters' dedication to meeting the highest standards of humane, verifiable and transparent animal care demonstrates to the public their leadership as a responsible steward of the remarkable animals living under their care."

"We are extremely proud to be the first animal facility in The Bahamas to receive this prestigious certification," said Robert Meister, Managing Director of Dolphin Encounters. "For nearly 30 years, we have had the honor of caring for and learning from our beloved animal family. Their wellbeing has always been and will always be the focus of what we do every day."

"Our animals mean the world to us," added George Rodgers, Zoological Director at Dolphin Encounters. "Receiving the Humane Certified™ seal from the world's most respected animal welfare organization shows our commitment to meeting the highest standards of humane animal care. Our team of professionals are truly dedicated to the wellbeing of our remarkable animals and as a result they are thriving."

The American Humane Conservation program's extensive criteria exhaustively verify the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

For added rigor, Dolphin Encounters' compliance with the American Humane Conservation standards was verified through an independent audit.

You can read more about the American Humane Conservation program here: http://humaneconservation.org/

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. For more information about American Humane, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Dolphin Encounters

Since 1989, Dolphin Encounters, located on idyllic, Blue Lagoon Island, Bahamas, has offered visitors from around the world a unique opportunity to interact and learn about marine mammals in an unparalleled all-natural marine habitat. Home to native Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins, California sea lions, and native Southern stingrays, this leading attraction continues to set the standard for marine mammal interactive programs in the world. Owned and operated by a local family, Blue Lagoon Island is a private island experience that provides guests with authentic, eco-friendly Bahamian experiences through their educational animal programs, Nature Walking Tours, Segway Safaris, beach day programs, and through educational programs offered yearly to more than 8,000 students. To learn more, visit www.DolphinEncounters.com.

