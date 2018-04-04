Dolphin Entertainment 2017 Revenue Increases 238% to $22.4 Million

Full Year 2017 Highlights

Revenue of $22.4 million , up from $9.4 million as compared to the prior year.

, up from as compared to the prior year. Operating loss of $1.1 million compared to an operating loss of $17.7 million in the prior year.

compared to an operating loss of in the prior year. Net income of $6.9 million , compared to a net loss of $37.2 million in the prior year.

, compared to a net loss of in the prior year. On a pro-forma basis, revenue was $27.1 million , the operating loss was $0.1 million and net income was $8.6 million . Financial information presented on a pro-forma basis assumes that the acquisition of 42West occurred on January 1, 2017 instead of March 30, 2017 .

, the operating loss was and net income was . Financial information presented on a pro-forma basis assumes that the acquisition of 42West occurred on instead of . On December 21, 2017 uplisted to NASDAQ.

uplisted to NASDAQ. On December 26, 2017 announced the closing of a public offering with gross proceeds of $5,011,875 .

announced the closing of a public offering with gross proceeds of . Acquired PR Powerhouse, 42West, on March 30, 2017 in a $28 million all-stock transaction.

in a all-stock transaction. Named as agency of record for an online social media and social networking service with more than 2 billion monthly users, committing as much as $1 billion to original content in 2018.

to original content in 2018. In July 2017 , Joe Quenqua joined as a managing director. The former Disney executive is expected to expand the company's offerings in digital content and live events.

Dolphin's CEO, Bill O'Dowd, commented, "We had a very strong 2017. Revenue grew significantly, to $22.4 million, a 238% increase from the prior year. A substantial part of that total growth continues to be attributable to our March 2017 acquisition of 42West."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "In 2018 we will continue to drive top and bottom line growth. In our content marketing division, we are already off to a good start having signed many new projects and clients this year. Furthermore, we continue to see opportunities to complement our organic growth by pursuing accretive acquisitions of companies or personnel in the highly-fragmented content marketing space. In terms of producing content, we are focused on moving at least one film into production, thereby generating additional revenues for that business unit and providing optionality in 2019. Collectively, the accomplishments of last year, including our uplisting to NASDAQ, have Dolphin well positioned to maximize shareholder value in 2018 and beyond."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent and digital content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers and recording artists. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top four most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together premium marketing services with premium content production, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our business. Our content production business is a long established, leading independent producer, committed to distributing premium, best-in-class film and digital entertainment. We produce original feature films and digital programming primarily aimed at family and young adult markets.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS 2017

2016 Current





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,296,873

$ 662,546 Restricted cash -

1,250,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $366,280 and $0 respectively 3,700,618

3,668,646 Other current assets 422,118

2,665,781 Total current assets 9,419,609

8,246,973 Capitalized production costs 1,075,645

4,654,013 Intangible assets, net of 1,043,255 of amortization 8,506,745

- Goodwill 12,778,860

- Property, equipment and leasehold improvements 1,110,776

35,188 Investments 220,000

- Deposits 485,508

1,261,067 Total Assets $ 33,597,143

$ 14,197,241 LIABILITIES





Current





Accounts payable $ 1,097,006

$ 677,249 Other current liabilities 6,487,819

2,958,523 Line of credit 750,000

- Put Rights 2,446,216

- Warrant liability -

14,011,254 Accrued compensation 2,500,000

2,250,000 Debt 3,987,220

18,743,069 Loan from related party 1,708,874

684,326 Deferred revenue 48,449

46,681 Note payable 1,100,000

300,000 Total current liabilities 20,125,584

39,671,102 Noncurrent





Warrant liability 1,441,831

6,393,936 Put Rights 3,779,794

- Note payable 675,000

- Deferred tax 187,537

- Other noncurrent liabilities 1,311,040

- Total noncurrent liabilities 7,395,202

6,393,936 Total Liabilities 27,520,786

46,065,038 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)













Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,565,789 and 7,197,761, respectively,

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016. 158,487

107,967 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000, 50,000 at December 31, 2017 and 2016 1,000

1,000 Additional paid in capital 98,816,550

67,835,440 Accumulated deficit (92,899,680)

(99,812,204) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 6,076,357

$ (31,867,797) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 33,597,143

$ 14,197,241

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited)





2017 2016





Revenues:



Entertainment publicity $ 16,458,929 $ - Production and distribution 5,954,115 9,367,222 Membership - 28,403 Total revenues 22,413,044 9,395,625





Expenses:



Direct costs 4,638,710 10,661,241 Distribution and marketing 1,111,994 11,322,616 Selling, general and administrative 3,156,097 1,225,464 Depreciation and amortization 1,254,643 20,225 Legal and professional 1,806,448 2,405,754 Payroll 11,550,078 1,462,589 Total expenses 23,517,970 27,097,889 Income (Loss) before other expenses (1,104,926) (17,702,264)





Other Income (Expenses):



Other income - 9,660 Extinguishment of debt 4,012,277 (9,601,933) Acquisition costs (749,440) - Loss on disposal of furniture, office equipment and leasehold improvements (28,025) - Warrant issuance expense - (7,372,593) Change in fair value of warrant liability 9,018,359 2,195,542 Change in fair value of put rights and contingent consideration (2,301,914) - Interest expense (1,594,940) (4,718,091) Total other income (expense) 8,356,317 (19,487,415) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,251,391 $ (37,189,679) Income tax 338,867 - Net income (loss) $ 6,912,524 $ (37,189,679) Deemed dividend on preferred stock - 5,247,227 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 6,912,524 $ (42,436,906)











Income (Loss) per Share:



Basic $ 0.72 $ (9.66) Diluted $ (0.20) $ (9.66) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation



Basic 9,586,986 4,389,096 Diluted 10,608,828 4,389,096

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited)





2017

2016











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income (loss) $ 6,912,524 $ (37,189,679) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

1,254,643

20,225 Amortization of capitalized production costs

3,356,785

7,822,549 Impairment of capitalized production costs

269,444

2,075,000 Bad debt



330,714

- Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,723

9,601,933 Warrant issuance

-

7,394,850 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

28,025

- Change in fair value of warrant liability

(9,018,359)

(2,195,542) Change in fair value of put rights and contingent consideration

2,443,261

- Compensation paid with shares of common stock (2017 Plan)

330,065

- Gain on extinguishment of debt

(4,500,000)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

1,343,958

(3,668,646) Other current assets

2,243,667

- Prepaid expenses

-

161,250 Related party receivable

-

72,518 Capitalized production costs

(47,861)

619,206 Deposits



821,122

(863,998) Deferred revenue

1,768

(1,371,687) Accrued compensation

250,000

185,000 Accounts payable

381,521

(1,393,296) Deferred tax

187,537



Other current liabilities

1,260,641

3,757,873 Other noncurrent liabilities

507,371

-

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

8,359,549

(14,972,444) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Restricted cash

1,250,000

(1,250,000) Payment of working capital adjustment (42West)

(185,031)

- Purchase of fixed assets

(227,040)

- Acquisition of 42West, net of cash acquired

13,626

-

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

851,555

(1,250,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from loan and security agreements

-

12,500,000 Repayment of loan and security agreements

-

(410,000) Warrant



-

50,000 Sale of common stock

500,000

7,500,000 Sale of common stock and warrants (unit) in Offering

3,945,284

- Proceeds from line of credit

750,000

- Proceeds from notes payable

2,175,000

- Repayment of notes payable

(700,000)

- Repayment of debt

(10,255,849)

(4,263,602) Payment to designated employees

(481,546)

- Proceeds from the exercise of warrants

35,100

- Exercise of put rights

(1,225,000)

- Advances from related party

1,388,000

320,000 Repayment to related party

(707,766)

(1,204,093)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(4,576,777)

14,492,305 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

4,634,327

(1,730,139) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

662,546

2,392,685 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 5,296,873 $ 662,546











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:



















Interest paid $ 77,263 $ 156,666 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Conversion of related party debt and interest to shares of common stock $ - $ 3,073,410 Conversion of debt into shares of common stock $ - $ 3,164,000 Conversion of loan and security agreements, including interest, into shares of common

stock $ - $ 22,091,388 Conversion of loan and security agreements converted to warrants to purchase shares of

common stock





7,034,990 Payment of certain accounts payable with shares of common stock $ 58,885 $ - Issuance of shares of Common Stock pursuant to 2017 Plan $ 330,065 $ - Issuance of shares of Common Stock related to the 42West Acquisition $ 14,320,351 $ -

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) For the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited)









Additional



Total

Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Non controlling Accumulated Stockholders

Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital interest Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance December 31, 2015 217,150 $ 232,043 2,047,309 $ 30,709 $ 26,510,949 $ 2,977,808 $ (62,615,428) $ (32,863,919) Net loss for the year ended

December 31, 2016 - - - - - - (37,189,679) (37,189,679) Income attributable to the non

controlling interest - - - - - 7,097 (7,097) - Return of capital to noncontrolling

member - - - - - (14,200) - (14,200) Acquisition of 25% interest in

Dolphin Kids Clubs LLC - - - - (921,122) (2,970,705) - (3,891,827)

















Issuance of common stock during the

year ended December 31, 2016 - - 187,572 2,814 1,872,189 - - 1,875,003 Extinguishment of debt at a price of

$5.00 - - 3,078,980 46,185 37,236,640 - - 37,282,824 Issuance of common stock for

convertible debt



316,400 4,746 3,159,254



3,164,000 Preferred stock dividend related to

exchange of Series A for Series B

Preferred Stock 50,000 100,000 - - (5,227,247) - - (5,127,247) Issuance and conversion of Series B

Preferred (165,000) (330,000) 1,567,500 23,513 6,246,735 - - 5,940,247

















Retirement of Series A Preferred (52,150) (1,043) - - (1,041,957) - - (1,043,000) Balance December 31, 2016 50,000 $ 1,000 7,197,761 $ 107,966 $ 67,835,440 $ - $ (99,812,204) $ (31,867,798) Balance December 31, 2016 50,000 $ 1,000 7,197,761 $ 107,967 $ 67,835,440 $ - $ (99,812,204) $ (31,867,797) Net income for the year ended

December 31, 2017 - - - - - - 6,912,524 6,912,524

















Sale of common stock during the year

ended December 31, 2017 - - 50,000 750 499,250 - - 500,000

















Sale of common stock and warrants

(unit) through an offering pursuant to a

Registration Statement on Form S-1 - - 1,215,000 18,225 3,927,059 - - 3,945,284 Issuance of shares from partial

exercise of Warrant E and exercise of

Warrants J and K - - 1,332,885 19,993 9,960,107 - - 9,980,100 Issuance of shares for payment of

services



6,140 92 61,487



61,579 Issuance of shares related to

acquisition of 42West - - 837,415 12,562 14,307,789 - - 14,320,351 Shares issuable for contingent

consideration - - - - 3,644,251 - - 3,644,251 Shares issued per equity

compensation plan - - 59,320 890 329,175 - - 330,065

















Shares retired from exercise of puts - - (132,859) (1,993) (1,748,007) - - (1,750,000)

















Effect of reverse stock split on

cumulative amount of par value - - 127 1 (1) - - - Balance September 30, 2017 50,000 $ 1,000 10,565,789 $ 158,487 $ 98,816,550 $ - $ (92,899,680) $ 6,076,357

