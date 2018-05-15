Dolphin Entertainment Q1 2018 Revenue Increases to $5.7 Million, compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2017

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue of $5.7 million , up from $0.5 million as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Operating loss of $98,924 compared to an operating loss of $871,692 in the same period in the prior year.

, compared to net income of in the same period in the prior year. The net income included of changes in fair value of derivative liabilities as compared to included in the net income. 42West signed many new clients, including the Emmy-nominated star of "Empire," Taraji P. Henson, multi-platinum pop phenomenon Camila Cabello , and comedian and podcaster Marc Maron , along with increased business from existing clients, including Universal Films and one of the largest Internet video streaming services in the world.

Dolphin's CEO, Bill O'Dowd, commented, "Our first quarter has us off to a great start in 2018, with our March 2017 acquisition of 42West really performing for us. Revenue grew substantially, to $5.7 million, compared to half a million in the prior year, with 42West revenue growing to $5.4 million, a 16.34% increase from Q1 2017, which we feel points to, and validates, 42West's market-leading position in the entertainment industry. To this end, it is worth noting that almost 90% of Q1 42West revenue came from repeat clients, providing a strong base of predictable billings every month."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "We're also excited about our new clients that we signed in the first quarter, including Taraji P. Henson, Camila Cabello and Marc Maron, among several others. The organic growth of 42West is something we hope to highlight for many quarters and years to come. Also, as we have noted before, we have a solid pipeline for acquisitions of companies and personnel to complement 42West in public relations and marketing for celebrities and entertainment content. We continue to believe we can close the first of these acquisitions in 2018. Finally, with respect to our legacy content production business, we remain committed to moving at least one film into production this year, contributing additional revenues from our production division and providing upside optionality in 2019. Between 42West's organic growth, our acquisition pipeline and our feature film production slate, we remain very excited about our business and believe we are well-positioned for meaningful growth in both 2018 and 2019."

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET

Toll-free: 877-407-0782

International: 201-689-8567

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/29627

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll-free: 877.481.4010

International: 919.882.2331

Reference ID: 29627

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent distributors and streaming content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers and recording artists. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top four most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Our content production business is a long established independent producer, committed to distributing best-in-class film and digital entertainment primarily aimed at family and young adult markets. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together industry-leading marketing services with our legacy content production business, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our revenue streams.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)







ASSETS As of March 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2017 Current





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,538,122

$ 5,296,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $392,530 and $366,280,

respectively. 3,087,579

3,700,618 Other current assets 525,155

422,118 Total current assets 8,150,856

9,419,609 Capitalized production costs 930,947

1,075,645 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,346,558 and $1,043,255, respectively. 8,203,442

8,506,745 Goodwill 12,778,860

12,778,860 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements 1,063,402

1,110,776 Investments 220,000

220,000 Deposits 445,289

485,508 Total Assets $ 31,792,796

$ 33,597,143 LIABILITIES





Current





Accounts payable $ 928,265

$ 1,097,006 Other current liabilities 7,466,944

6,487,819 Line of credit 1,700,390

750,000 Put rights 2,675,568

2,446,216 Accrued compensation 2,562,500

2,500,000 Debt 2,948,492

3,987,220 Loan from related party 1,577,873

1,708,874 Deferred revenue 48,449

48,449 Convertible notes payable 800,000

800,000 Notes payable 500,000

300,000 Total current liabilities 21,208,481

20,125,584 Noncurrent





Warrant liability 1,273,514

1,441,831 Put rights 2,466,846

3,779,794 Convertible notes payable 75,000

75,000 Notes payable 400,000

600,000 Deferred tax 187,537

187,537 Other noncurrent liabilities 936,732

1,311,040 Total noncurrent liabilities 5,339,629

7,395,202 Total Liabilities 26,548,110

27,520,786 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,229,144 and 10,565,789,

respectively, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. 168,437

158,487 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. 1,000

1,000 Additional paid in capital 97,141,970

98,816,550 Accumulated deficit (92,066,721)

(92,899,680) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 5,244,686

$ 6,076,357 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 31,792,796

$ 33,597,143

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For the three months ended



March 31,



2018 2017









Revenues:





Entertainment publicity $ 5,455,733 $ -

Production and distribution 329,192 532,866

Total revenues 5,784,925 532,866









Expenses:





Direct costs 571,336 500,526

Selling, general and administrative 1,032,407 187,774

Depreciation and amortization 371,181 4,635

Legal and professional 459,580 375,269

Payroll 3,449,345 336,354

Total expenses 5,883,849 1,404,558

Loss before other expenses (98,924) (871,692)









Other Income (Expenses):





Acquisition costs - (537,708)

Change in fair value of warrant liability 168,317 6,823,325

Change in fair value of put rights 1,083,596 -

Interest expense (267,426) (452,137)

Total other income (expense) 984,487 5,833,480

Income before income taxes $ 885,563 $ 4,961,788

Income taxes (52,604) -

Net income $ 832,959 $ 4,961,788









Income per Share:





Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.69

Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.10

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation





Basic 12,517,660 7,238,707

Diluted 12,786,065 8,652,809



