Dolphin Entertainment to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on Wednesday, May 16

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET

Toll-free: 877-407-0782

International: 201-689-8567

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/29627

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll-free: 877.481.4010

International: 919.882.2331

Reference ID: 29627

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent distributors and streaming content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers and recording artists. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top four most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Our content production business is a long established independent producer, committed to distributing best-in-class film and digital entertainment primarily aimed at family and young adult markets. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together industry-leading marketing services with our legacy content production business, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our revenue streams.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

+ 1 646 755 7412

