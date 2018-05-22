Dolphin Entertainment to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Tech Expo at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 31, 2018 . The expo will be held at Convene located at 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY .





For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at any of these conferences, please contact your representatives at each firm. Alternatively, you can reach out to James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent distributors and streaming content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers and recording artists. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top four most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Our content production business is a long established independent producer, committed to distributing best-in-class film and digital entertainment primarily aimed at family and young adult markets. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together industry-leading marketing services with our legacy content production business, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our revenue streams.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

+ 1 646 755 7412

