Dolphin Image Studios Announces Grand Opening of New Film and Television Studio in Central Florida: 'A Turnkey Solution for Content Creators'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolphin Image Studios (http://dolphinimagestudios.com/) recently announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art film studio to help support television and film creators navigate their creative dreams. A beginning-to-end production studio, Dolphin Image Studios offers a wide and varied group of seasoned film professionals to help nurture creative visions, growing those visions from the inception process all the way to the screen. Dolphin Image welcomes any production undertaking: from advertising and branding, to podcasts and avant-garde filmmaking.

"We believe that stories are important to both the industry and the world," said Juan Pantoja(President) "And that includes stories of all types: from a variety of people, backgrounds, and perspectives. We are a platform where anyone can bring their vision to life. And while doing so, we also promote fair compensation and respect for artist creativity and diversity. Our hope is that by creating and fostering an inclusive environment, we'll push the entire industry forward into a successful future for everyone."

From Idea to Film: The Studios

Grounds: Situated on eight acres of private land near both Orlando and Tampa , the lush greenery and dense local forests offer a variety of scene and setting options.

A tightly monitored, 3,000 square foot soundstage with plenty of space to accommodate teams and equipment. The stage has already been tested: shooting commercials, full-feature films, television shows and other video and photography related projects.

Successful podcasts require studios. Dolphin Image offers professional podcast production equipment and support with a variety of packages that involve streaming, podcast launches, and standard studio booking rates.

Backstage Facilities: Private office, a recording booth for ADR sessions or sound mixing, conference room and artist makeup room are all part of the Dolphin Image Studios production experience.

CGI Innovation: The Augmented Reality ARwall

ARwall is an alternative to the well-known Green Screen, which allows computer-generated imagery (CGI) to be edited into a film, post filming. Green Screens work by filming actors over a green space, and then replacing that screen later on with CGI editing techniques. ARwall works in tandem with a production, generating in-camera CGI adjustments that allow the final shot to be viewed on set in front of directors, actors and crew. A variety of adjustments can then be made, in real time, so that everyone can view the final shot they are trying to create.

Dolphin Image is the ideal partner for those looking to make nearly any type of studio production. They are currently looking for new clients, taking submission pitches for future projects now.

About Dolphin Image Studios

Based in Central Florida, Dolphin Image is a film studio that embraces the past, present and future of filmmaking. From the very beginning, Dolphin Image has incorporated the most exciting developers in the industry, affirming that successful industry evolution requires each and every client to succeed in their artistic goals. And with the right equipment, business insight, and creative vision, Dolphin Image helps clients follow their success beyond just the present production shoots, and far into a client production's future. Learn more at: www.DolphinImageStudios.com.

