Dolphinaris Achieves Certification by the American Humane Conservation Program

The American Humane Conservation program is the first-ever certification program solely devoted to helping verify the humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, evidence-based standards of comprehensive animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics, and conservation.

"We are thrilled to announce the certification of Dolphinaris' five Mexican locations under the American Humane Conservation program," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane President and CEO. "Dolphinaris' dedication to meeting the highest standards of humane, verifiable and transparent animal care demonstrates to the public their leadership as a responsible steward of the remarkable animals living under their care."

The American Humane Conservation program's extensive criteria exhaustively verify the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

"Our quality, ethics and professionalism have been key in achieving such important global certification," said Leonardo Ibarra, Veterinary Services Manager, Dolphinaris. At Dolphinaris we are committed with the health and welfare of every animal under our care. We will continue working to maintain and constantly enforce the highest standards in humane treatment for our animals."

For added rigor, Dolphinaris' compliance with the American Humane Conservation standards was verified through an independent audit. You can read more about the American Humane Conservation program here: http://humaneconservation.org/

