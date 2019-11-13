Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC Appears in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" released their rankings to the public before Nov. 1 this year, and Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC made the cut. The firm received a gold badge and a Tier 1 ranking in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

Inclusion in 2020 "Best Law Firms" is based on a rigorous evaluation process. Firms must submit references from clients and colleagues, after which quantitative and qualitative data is examined and translated into a score. Awarded firms can hold rankings from First Tier to Third Tier and each recognized firm must have one attorney in the current edition of Best Lawyers.

At Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, Tyler S. Thompson is the firm's Best Lawyers honoree. He has been recognized in personal injury plaintiff litigation in Louisville, Kentucky since 2007.

In addition to evaluations from clients and peers, firms and their attorneys are also evaluated by Best Lawyers ballots, which can only be completed by attorneys who are currently recognized by the site.

Consumers can rest assured that Tier 1 representation is trusted and effective.

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has been fighting for the injured since 1986. The firm handles cases involving birth injuries, truck accidents, and everything in between.

Attorneys are available for personal injury litigation in Louisville. The firm offers free consultations.

