Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC Ranked for Third Consecutive Year by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® in "Best Law Firms" 2021 Edition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has been ranked for a third consecutive year among the nation's most renowned practices by U.S. News & World Report in partnership with Best Lawyers®. The firm was rated a Louisville metropolitan Tier 1 practice for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Every year since 2009, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® has evaluated every firm that houses at least one attorney honored in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, also annually curated by Best Lawyers®, to determine whether a rating in "Best Law Firms" is deserved. Peer reviews, client testimonials, successes, and achievements are considered and verified to calculate a "Best Law Firms" score. Only the highest-scoring practices appear in the published edition of "Best Law Firms," in which they are ranked on a three-tier system according to location and legal area. Tier 1 showcases the practices that earned the highest scores out of all those considered.

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC's senior partner, Attorney Tyler S. Thompson, was honored in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, qualifying the practice for "Best Law Firms" review. Attorney Thompson has also been consistently named by Top 10: Kentucky Super Lawyers® lists and is a member of the exclusive Inner Circle of Advocates and International Academy of Trial Lawyers. Furthermore, he earned an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell for practicing law without ever deviating from a high standard of ethics.

Attorney Jordan A. Stanton similarly gained Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch recognition in the publication's 2021 Edition, which is reserved for legal professionals in the first decade of their careers. He was also selected to the Rising Stars list, presented by Super Lawyers®, and the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 list.

The legal team at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has the resources necessary to take on the most challenging and complex cases. Open since 1986, the renowned personal injury firm has taken on more trial cases than any other law firm in the state and has won some of Kentucky's largest verdicts and settlements. As members of the Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Trial Lawyers Association, American Association for Justice, Kentucky Justice Association, and more, their attorneys are known for their unwavering commitment to justice, taking on complex cases without apprehension.

Visit Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC online at kytrial.com. To find out more about U.S. News — Best Lawyers® rankings, visit their website at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC

Related Links

https://www.kytrial.com

