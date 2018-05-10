Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz collaborate

DOM PÉRIGNON x LENNY KRAVITZ

Dom Pérignon

This is the story of an exceptional meeting, a story of love…a story of respect.

A meeting of two icons. The myth of Dom Pérignon continues to inspire, and to find inspiration.

Introducing the collaboration between Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz.

Rendezvous in September 2018 to discover the true power of inspiration…

