BARCELONA, Spain, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8th, the champagne Maison Dom Pérignon and its Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon gathered artists and creators, chefs and sommeliers from the Dom Pérignon Society from all over the world in Barcelona for the 4th edition of its Révélations event, an annual rendez-vous that invites guests to deep dive into the mystery of Dom Pérignon's creative path.

Dom Pérignon Révélations 2024 dinner @Egami

At the Révélations 2024, Dom Pérignon unveiled its two new vintages: Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2, during an experience at Ricardo Bofill's iconic La Fábrica. It was also the occasion for the storied Maison to inaugurate its very first exhibition that bears testimony to the Pré-Assemblages, the name given to the creative path of Dom Pérignon and its encounter with the singular character of the year.

WHO ATTENDED DOM PÉRIGNON RÉVÉLATIONS 2024

Spanish artist Rossy de Palma, Spanish actor Ruben Cortada, English Chief Executive of Sarabande Foundation Trino Verkade, Italian actress, writer and director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Italian actor and writer Vinicio Marchioni, American Principal Dancer at the Bavarian State Ballet Julian MacKay, American writer and editor Derek Blasberg, and Canadian artist and painter Chloe Wise were amongst the attendees.

THE RELEASE OF VINTAGE 2015 AND VINTAGE 2006-PLENITUDE 2 AT RICARDO BOFILL'S ICONIC LA FÁBRICA

Guests were invited to delve into Dom Pérignon's creative path during a unique experiential dinner born of a high-end creative dialogue between Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon and Michelin-starred chefs Albert Adrià and Niko Romito, exploring the aesthetic value of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2: tactility. Each chef, starting from his own sensibility and creative direction, proposed a singular tactile encounter of his cuisine with each wine.

TRACE: PRÉ-ASSEMBLAGES 2023 AT PALAU MARTORELL, AN UNPRECEDENTED EXHIBITION DEDICATED TO DOM PÉRIGNON'S CREATIVE PATH

In its desire to showcase its creative ethos and culture through the arts, Dom Pérignon invited its guests to discover in preview "TRACE", an exhibition bearing the name of the creative intention of 2023 and that translates the creative steps Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon went through. A yearlong quest for an imperceptible trace, documented by a talent collective with a variety of artworks – drawings, photographs and texts. The exhibition will be open to the public from July 10 to 14, 2024 at Palau Martorell, Barcelona.

