DOMA ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Commences an Investigation of Doma Holdings, Inc. (DOMA) f/k/a Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP)

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

12 Mar, 2024, 15:20 ET

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Doma Holdings, Inc. ("DOMA" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOMA) stock prior to July 20, 2021

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the DOMA board of directors:

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/doma-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form  

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The DOMA investigation concerns whether the CAP board of directors breached its fiduciary duties.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

