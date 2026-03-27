Doma Unveils Cost-Effective Retail Access Control System for Retail Glass Doors at ISC West 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doma, a leader in access control systems, today announced the launch of the Doma Smart System for Glass Doors at the ISC West Conference. This innovative hardware and software kit brings cost-effective electronic access control to commercial retail glass doors.

Doma Glass Door System Doma Door Options

The Doma Smart Glass Door system is engineered for maximum reliability and ease of integration, featuring a Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection that delivers both power and data through the door hinge. To ensure continuous operation, the system includes a robust backup battery capable of maintaining full functionality for up to 30 days during power outages.

"Our goal with the Doma Smart Glass Door system is to provide a cost-effective, secure, and reliable entry management that meets the needs of commercial business operators," said Garret Tadlock, Chief Revenue Officer of Doma. "By integrating the smart lock and power directly into the door's architecture, we've made a reliable access control system for doors that have largely been ignored by the smart lock industry."

Key features of the Doma Smart Glass Door system include:

Electronic Locking Mechanisms: Options for motorized deadlocks/hookbolts (typically used in retail glass doors) or multipoint locks (typically used for residential patio doors).

Options for motorized deadlocks/hookbolts (typically used in retail glass doors) or multipoint locks (typically used for residential patio doors). Comprehensive Monitoring: Real-time tracking of lock position, status and activity.

Real-time tracking of lock position, status and activity. Versatile Access Options: Support for key or keyless entry via keypad, facial recognition camera, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Radar sensors.

Support for key or keyless entry via keypad, facial recognition camera, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Radar sensors. Integrated Design: An optional motorized door opener and closer can be integrated directly into the door rail.

An optional motorized door opener and closer can be integrated directly into the door rail. Broad Compatibility: Compatible with metal, wood, and fiberglass doors, fitting narrow 3" stile and rail configurations.

For more information on configurations and availability, please schedule a visit with Doma at ISC West or contact the Doma sales team [email protected]

For press materials visit:

http://bit.ly/3O3UnCZ

About Doma

Doma is a technology company focused on creating next generation access control systems for Residential and Commercial doors made by leading manufacturers. By developing software-first solutions including the Doma operating system, the company enables manufacturers and contractors to build truly connected and intelligent environments.

Media Contact:

Garret Tadlock

(415) 766-0215

[email protected]

www.domahome.com

All Images authorized for unrestricted use by Doma Home Inc.

SOURCE Doma