Domain Computer Services Announces Launch of Two New Product Offerings as a Result of Merger: CISOaaS & Marketing by Domain

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of their merger with Tier One Technology Partners last month, Domain Computer Services announced today that they will now be adding two new product offerings to their portfolio: Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as-a-Service and Marketing by Domain.

The CISOaaS solution is designed to maintain an Information Security program for the customer, as well as assist in evaluating and managing compliance requirements and risks.

"COVID has accelerated a huge shift that was already underway for the last couple of years — the shift of our corporate data, voice, video, and collaboration tools to the cloud. This seismic shift in data has made cybersecurity far more complex, since private data is now spread across multiple data centers and is accessible by multiple offices and remote devices," said Rashaad Bajwa, Founder/CEO of Domain. "Even with the heightened risks, most SMBs still can't afford (or need) a full-time C-Suite cybersecurity expert. This is the gap that CISOaaS fits. It is for the operationally mature company that wants the comfort of a higher level of cybersecurity expertise, more than they can get from their current IT staff."

Marketing by Domain specializes in website design and secure hosting backed by their expertise in cybersecurity, and offers cutting-edge digital marketing services. Beginning as the internal marketing team for Domain, they found that combining a modern website, a social media presence, and email marketing was the key to exponential growth. After being approached by numerous IT clients for help with their marketing, it was a natural decision to productize the service.

Adel Strauss, Marketing Manager, heads the team. "Now, more than ever, businesses need a digital marketing strategy that is agile and secure to reach their customers. Our approach focuses on securing your website and keeping it up to date, as well as getting your name out there. Out-of-date services on your website — or even worse, a corrupted website — will cost you a lot more now. We'll help you not just manage your digital presence, but get you results."

About Domain Computer Services

Domain Computer Services is an IT managed services provider that focuses on cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and infrastructure. They offer unlimited on-site and remote support packages to clients in the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia metro areas, with an emphasis on law firms, financial services and other high-end professional services. For more information, please visit www.go-domain.com.

Contact:

Brianna Hellrigel

609-395-6900 x388

[email protected]

SOURCE Domain Computer Services