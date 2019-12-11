Domain Computer Services Honored by DEP, Receives Governor's Environmental Excellence Award

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday was an exciting day for many as the Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe presented the 20th Annual Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards to local New Jersey leaders aiming to reduce their ecological footprint, protect the environment, and combat climate change. Domain Computer Services, a Cranbury technology solutions company, was the recipient of the Governor's Environmental Excellence Award in the area of Climate Change & Clean air.

Rashaad Bajwa stands next to Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe and David Zimmer after accepting award. Michelle and Rashaad Bajwa pose with the award next to Domain's display.

Domain is working to reduce its environmental impact by using and promoting electric vehicles. The company's commitment to going green began in 2012 when Domain Founder and CEO Rashaad Bajwa introduced electric cars to its fleet.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for our support of Electric Vehicle adoption by the DEP," said Rashaad. "I tell people all the time, I feel like how Model T owners must have felt in 1908 when everyone else was still riding around in a horse and buggy. I have seen the future, and it's only a matter of time."

Today, the company has 10 electric vehicles – and employees are encouraged to use them not only for business but in their daily lives, to promote a cleaner environment. Domain also has five electric vehicle chargers at its offices and participates in New Jersey's It Pay$ to Plug In, a charging station grants program. The company has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 348,000 pounds since replacing its gasoline-powered fleet with electric vehicles.

About Domain Computer Services: Domain is an ultra-adaptable team that goes beyond the technology aspect of IT to become an integral piece of the success of businesses in New Jersey and the greater New York Metro areas. Domain provides top-tier IT and cybersecurity services to local businesses at a rate they can afford.

