Domain Money Introduces Actively Managed Crypto and Equity Investment Portfolios to Web and Android Users

Domain Money an innovative wealth-building and investment platform has launched its web platform and Android app. Tweet this

Android and Web users now join the thousands of clients who joined Domain Money from the iOS platform, where Domain was a featured application in the Apple App Store.

"Investing in emerging technologies was once reserved for VCs, high net worth individuals, or those willing to wait for a company to go public. Crypto shatters these barriers to entry by allowing retail investors to capitalize on groundbreaking innovations almost instantly," says Adam Dell, CEO and co-founder of Domain Money.

The expertly curated portfolios were built by industry veterans hailing from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and give individual investors access to investments that previously may have appeared as reserved for the wealthy or technically inclined. Domain Money offers portfolios that are designed to meet a range of investing risk objectives while incorporating exposure to a wide range of blockchain-based projects, ultimately allowing for diversified and uniquely crafted investments.

"Current investment options are lacking and unfamiliar to most people. I founded Domain Money to solve this by providing professionally managed portfolios, inclusive of crypto, to anyone interested in accessing the benefits of this emerging asset class," Dell added.

For more information on how to download the app, visit try.domainmoney.com, the App Store, or Google Play Store.

About Domain Money

Domain Money is a comprehensive and secure wealth-building platform that empowers retail investors to take control and get serious about investing across both stocks and crypto. Founded by Adam Dell, former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Domain Money provides access to the emerging crypto revolution with both self-directed trading and turnkey actively managed portfolios. The Domain Money platform also offers real-time market intelligence, a proprietary social sentiment tool and live customer agents. Domain Money is supported by industry-leading, expert advisors including Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution and investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel, Marc Benioff, Joe Lonsdale, and Elisha Wiesel.

Domain Money Portfolios are managed by Domain Money Advisors, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investing comes with inherent risks and you should always invest within your means and risk tolerance. Past performance is not an indication of future returns. For important disclosures, please see https://domainmoney.com/legal .

Media Contacts

Holly Dugan

[email protected]

SOURCE Domain Money