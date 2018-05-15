Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Worth 169.7 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and APT intrusions and the proliferation of web applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the DNS Firewall Market.

The service providers segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Service providers majorly include telecom companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). ISPs and telecom companies require robust and agile infrastructure that supports applications, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT). These service providers operate with recursive DNS servers, and if a query is unaddressed, it is further forwarded to authoritative servers. Service providers alternatively choose to transform subscribers' resolving configuration either to their in-house recursive DNS servers or OpenDNS servers. OpenDNS servers offer additional security capabilities as compared to recursive DNS servers.

The cloud segment is expected to show a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud computing model is one of the most effective technologies that impact every aspect of the business. Cloud-based solutions work with the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, wherein users can virtually access services using the internet. During the last few years, the cloud segment has witnessed a high demand, as it offers several benefits, including the pay-per-use model, better flexibility, rapid accessibility, and low installation and maintenance costs.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period in the DNS Firewall Market followed by Europe. This is attributed to the mass adoption of DNS security solutions by major end-use verticals, such as telecom and IT, media, entertainment, and gaming, along with Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region comprises China, India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand, which have a large number of internet users and enterprise customers. In addition to this, internet, data centers, and cloud infrastructure have evolved in the region with the emergence of Long-Term Evolution (LTE), LTE-Advanced, and 5G networks.

The key players in the DNS Firewall Market include Cloudflare (US), BlueCat (Canada), Infoblox (US), EfficientIP (France), EonScope (US), Nominum (US), Cisco (US), F5 Networks (US), VeriSign (US), SWITCH (Switzerland), eSentire (Canada), ThreatSTOP (US), Constellix (US), and Verigio Communications (US).

