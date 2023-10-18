Domain Name System Tools Market to grow by USD 1.70 billion growth between 2022 - 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Domain Name System (DNS) Tools Market is anticipated to increase by USD 1.70 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period. The growth of the domain name system tools market is driven by the increasing focus on businesses' online presence and the global rise in e-commerce. As more people turn to online services, the market benefits. Additionally, organizations are using DNS tools to enhance security in the face of cyber threats as they implement online strategies. This growing use of DNS tools aligns with the expansion of online business activities, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Domain Name System Tools Market 2023-2027

A major challenge for the domain name system tool market is the increasing standardization or commoditization of DNS solutions. As DNS is significant for online businesses, demand for these tools is growing. Extensive research has expanded DNS tool capabilities, leading to their integration with broader network security solutions. Over time, they are expected to become an integral part of comprehensive network security systems, which may hinder the growth of the global domain name system tools market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The domain name system tools market is segmented by Product (Managed DNS service and Standalone DNS tool), End-user (Large enterprises, and Small and medium-size enterprises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is expected to see substantial growth in the managed DNS service segment during the forecast period. Managed DNS services are favored for their convenience, ease of use, scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness compared to standalone DNS tools. Enterprises and industries with less specialized DNS needs often choose to outsource their DNS management to dedicated companies and service providers.

Managed DNS services are favored for their convenience, ease of use, scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness compared to standalone DNS tools. Enterprises and industries with less specialized DNS needs often choose to outsource their DNS management to dedicated companies and service providers. APAC is expected to make a substantial 37% contribution to global market growth. North America is another region that offers significant growth opportunities for companies and is a major revenue contributor in the global domain name system tools market. This is primarily due to factors such as well-established infrastructure, high internet penetration, technology adoption, and growing demand for managed DNS services across various industries in North America . The region boosts a large proportion of businesses operating online, which can be attributed to its technological and sectoral maturity, with substantial investments pouring into the sector.

North America is another region that offers significant growth opportunities for companies and is a major revenue contributor in the global domain name system tools market. This is primarily due to factors such as well-established infrastructure, high internet penetration, technology adoption, and growing demand for managed DNS services across various industries in . The region boosts a large proportion of businesses operating online, which can be attributed to its technological and sectoral maturity, with substantial investments pouring into the sector. View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the domain name system tools market:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

CentralNic Group PLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Clarivate PLC

Cloudflare Inc.

The Corporation Service Co.

DigiCert Inc.

easyDNS Technologies Inc.

GoDaddy Inc.

HostDime Global Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Newfold Digital Inc.

Nexcess.Net LLC

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SolarWinds Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. TransUnion

VeriSign Inc.

Namecheap Inc.

Related Reports:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 76.43 million.

Web Hosting Services Market: The web hosting services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 87.14 billion.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio