Domain Name System Tools Market to grow by USD 1.70 billion growth between 2022 - 2027- Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Domain Name System (DNS) Tools Market is anticipated to increase by USD 1.70 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period. The growth of the domain name system tools market is driven by the increasing focus on businesses' online presence and the global rise in e-commerce. As more people turn to online services, the market benefits. Additionally, organizations are using DNS tools to enhance security in the face of cyber threats as they implement online strategies. This growing use of DNS tools aligns with the expansion of online business activities, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here
A major challenge for the domain name system tool market is the increasing standardization or commoditization of DNS solutions. As DNS is significant for online businesses, demand for these tools is growing. Extensive research has expanded DNS tool capabilities, leading to their integration with broader network security solutions. Over time, they are expected to become an integral part of comprehensive network security systems, which may hinder the growth of the global domain name system tools market during the forecast period.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now
The domain name system tools market is segmented by Product (Managed DNS service and Standalone DNS tool), End-user (Large enterprises, and Small and medium-size enterprises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market is expected to see substantial growth in the managed DNS service segment during the forecast period. Managed DNS services are favored for their convenience, ease of use, scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness compared to standalone DNS tools. Enterprises and industries with less specialized DNS needs often choose to outsource their DNS management to dedicated companies and service providers.
- APAC is expected to make a substantial 37% contribution to global market growth. North America is another region that offers significant growth opportunities for companies and is a major revenue contributor in the global domain name system tools market. This is primarily due to factors such as well-established infrastructure, high internet penetration, technology adoption, and growing demand for managed DNS services across various industries in North America. The region boosts a large proportion of businesses operating online, which can be attributed to its technological and sectoral maturity, with substantial investments pouring into the sector.
- View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Key Companies in the domain name system tools market:
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- CentralNic Group PLC
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Clarivate PLC
- Cloudflare Inc.
- The Corporation Service Co.
- DigiCert Inc.
- easyDNS Technologies Inc.
- GoDaddy Inc.
- HostDime Global Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Newfold Digital Inc.
- Nexcess.Net LLC
- Oracle Corp.
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
- SolarWinds Corp.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- TransUnion
- VeriSign Inc.
- Namecheap Inc.
Related Reports:
Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 76.43 million.
Web Hosting Services Market: The web hosting services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 87.14 billion.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by WRITERS
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article