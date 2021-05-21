Domain Technology Partners Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

CRANBURY, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Technology Partners , a premium national Managed Service Provider (MSP), was recently named #28 on ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List for 2021 . Domain's top vertical has consistently been the legal industry, while serving numerous other clients such as insurance, finance, and staffing firms. This announcement comes after the company's continued growth in the past year since being named #44 on the list for 2020.

Founder and CEO, Rashaad Bajwa, was also recently named a 2021 Digi-Tech Innovator by NJBIZ.

Domain's growth can be attributed to the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Rashaad Bajwa. Bajwa was also recently named a 2021 Digi-Tech Innovator by NJBIZ. The honorees for this award represent thought leaders from New Jersey who are helping advance technology in the digital space at their own company as well as the surrounding community with a vision for the future.

Domain Technology Partners continues to show educational leadership with their monthly virtual discussions, most recently on the topic of incident response and risk mitigation. The event was held on April 29th, 2021 with subject matter expert speakers from the company including Kris Laskarzewski, Managing Director for NJ/NY/PA; Jim Kehres, Managing Director for MD/DC; and Nicholas McCourt, Cybersecurity Engineer.

Media Contact:

Haley Clark

609-395-6900 x386

[email protected]

SOURCE Domain Technology Partners