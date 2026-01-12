Domain Therapeutics Rebrands as Kainova Therapeutics Advancing Its Clinical Pipeline of GPCR-Modulating Therapies

Kainova Therapeutics rebrand reflects expanding capabilities powering next stage of corporate growth

Kainova champions scientific agility, bold ambition, and unity of purpose

MONTREAL, STRASBOURG, France and BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainova Therapeutics ("Kainova" or "the Company"), a catalyst for breakthrough treatments for patients in immuno-oncology and inflammation, today announced a transformative rebrand. The new name and brand reflect the Company's clinical momentum, global focus, and readiness for the next chapter of strategic growth, anchored by a mature pipeline of G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR)-modulating therapies.

The name "Kainova" combines "Kairos," the opportune or decisive moment, and "Nova," symbolizing innovation and renewal. It embodies the Company's transformation and ambition, reflecting its drive to innovate, determination to deliver, and commitment to therapies that truly transform lives. Built on a strong scientific foundation, a proprietary discovery platform, an integrated development approach, and experienced leadership, the new brand underscores Kainova's commitment to clinical excellence, value creation, and lasting impact.

"The rebrand is not a break from our scientific or strategic roots", said Sean A. MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Kainova Therapeutics. "It is the clearer expression of who we are today and the impact we strive to deliver for patients. It highlights a continuation between our past successes and the growth path we envision for the future. Above all, Kainova Therapeutics embodies our belief that better is always possible."

Leveraging decades of scientific and medical expertise and a proven track record of collaborations with pharma, Kainova is advancing innovative, clinically differentiated therapies designed to unlock the untapped potential of GPCRs.

Kainova employs a fully integrated, forward-thinking approach to GPCR drug discovery and smart development, moving programs efficiently from concept to clinic and strengthening its position as a leader in the field. The Company's leading programs include DT-7012, a Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody with competitive properties in Phase I/II trials for solid tumors, DT-9046, a first-in-modality, pre-IND biased PAR2 antagonist in inflammation, and DT-9081, a Phase II-ready EP4 receptor antagonist for solid tumors.

With operations in North America, France, and Australia, and a growing clinical pipeline, Kainova is entering its next chapter, shaping the future of GPCR-modulating therapies, transforming lives, and expanding its global reach.



The Kainova leadership will be in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 12–15, 2026, and welcomes the opportunity to share how the Company is advancing its clinical pipeline of GPCR-modulating therapies to create a meaningful impact for patients.

About Kainova Therapeutics

Kainova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, driving a robust pipeline of breakthrough therapies that precisely modulate G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) to transform patient outcomes, particularly in immuno-oncology and inflammation. Kainova's key programs include a unique clinical-stage Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody with differentiated competitive features and a first-in-class pre-IND stage biased antagonist of PAR2.

By unlocking challenging and unexploited GPCR targets through its validated approach that integrates deep biological knowledge, Kainova delivers highly differentiated therapies designed to address unmet medical needs and improve therapeutic efficacy. Grounded in scientific excellence and recognized for a solid track record of collaborations with major pharma, physicians and KOLs worldwide, Kainova creates long-term value in competitive and fast-expanding markets.

Operating in North America, France and Australia, Kainova is progressing with clinical momentum towards global commercialization. As GPCRs gain renewed attention as next-generation drug targets, Kainova is uniquely positioned to lead the field, combining deep biological insight with commercial maturity to drive global impact.

About GPCRs

GPCRs are the most important class of therapeutic targets in the pharma industry and play strategic roles in complex signaling cascades, being responsible for translating extracellular signals into intracellular actions, making them critical for various biological processes and attractive for therapeutic intervention. Despite being the most validated drug target family, with 30-35% of all marketed drugs acting on them, they remain challenging to drug, with existing drugs targeting only 10% of the total potential GPCR targets. While most efforts in GPCR drug discovery and development have traditionally focused on central nervous system and cardio-metabolic disorders, Kainova recognizes the untapped potential of GPCRs in immuno-oncology and inflammatory disease areas where GPCRs have not been as extensively explored.

