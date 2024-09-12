Domaine appoints Marko Bon as President and Dave Finnie as CFO.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine , the world's largest independent Shopify design and development partner, today announced the appointment of Marko Bon as President and Dave Finnie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bon, a co-founder of Domaine, joined as part of the merger between Tomorrow and Half Helix, two leading agencies in the Shopify ecosystem. Bon has more than 25 years of experience in ecommerce, leading multidisciplinary teams to push innovation while driving revenue growth. Balancing business requirements and site experience goals, Bon is also a powerful internal advocate for a brand-centric approach into Domaine services and partner relationships.

Finnie's career has focused on finance and strategy, from large-cap public companies to small founder-led organizations. Finnie has been a PE-backed CFO for over 10 years, most recently completing a successful 2023 exit for Renovus Capital Partners from their portfolio company InflowCX.

"Domaine was purpose-built for enterprise complexity," said Peter Humphrey, Domaine's CEO and Co-Founder. "Bon's ecommerce leadership experience working within enterprise brands gives Domaine unique insight into our client's needs and expectations. And, Finnie's deep expertise in financial operations and strategy has become a fantastic asset to myself and our leadership team, positioning us for even greater growth and success as we move forward."

Bon's responsibilities will continue to focus on driving Domaine's strategic initiatives and corporate strategy, growing Domaine's portfolio of clients, and maintaining differentiation in the industry. Finnie will oversee the company's financial strategy, optimize internal processes, and play a key role in navigating Domaine through its next phase of expansion, ensuring the business remains well-positioned for long-term success.

