Domaine Expands Its Nationwide Wine Storage Network to Serve Wine Collectors, Retailers, and Restaurants in South Florida

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine, the leading U.S. wine storage, logistics and advisory company is opening Domaine Storage Florida this summer. Located in Pompano Beach, Fla., at 3159 North Andrews Avenue Extension, Domaine Storage Florida will provide residents across the state with the same unrivaled wine storage experience as Domaine clients in Chicago, Napa, New York, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.

Featuring over 10,000 square feet of climate-controlled space to accommodate over 50,000 cases of wine, Domaine's Florida facility will feature secure, temperature-controlled storage along with best-in-class services for collectors. At the time of opening, clients in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and more, will have access to scheduled monthly or on-demand refrigerated pickups and deliveries. Domaine's wine storage facility will be the first of its kind in the Florida market to be supported by a high-touch local fleet and national transit network with weekly arrivals from New York and Delaware.

"Domaine's Florida facility will act as a hub from which to serve wine collectors throughout the entire state," said Katherine Lazar, Chief Operating Officer of Domaine. "We have been supporting wine collectors in Florida through all service divisions for over 15 years - making it the most logical site for our next location. Our clients will be able to further enjoy the benefits of our network by maintaining collections near their multiple homes."

Special features of Domaine Storage Florida will include:

Flexible Wine Storage: 21-foot mezzanine racking system with dedicated lockers for 14, 28, and 56 case capacities; capacity to store over 50,000 cases of wine

21-foot mezzanine racking system with dedicated lockers for 14, 28, and 56 case capacities; capacity to store over 50,000 cases of wine Security: State-of-the-art refrigeration system, maintaining temperatures of 54 – 56 degrees and 60 – 70 percent humidity, along with layered security systems

State-of-the-art refrigeration system, maintaining temperatures of 54 – 56 degrees and 60 – 70 percent humidity, along with layered security systems Safety: In-house generator with automatic transfer switch to maintain temperature, humidity, and electricity during a natural disaster; weekly testing and sufficiently sized to power the entire building indefinitely including refrigeration and security systems

In-house generator with automatic transfer switch to maintain temperature, humidity, and electricity during a natural disaster; weekly testing and sufficiently sized to power the entire building indefinitely including refrigeration and security systems Pickup, Delivery, and Receiving: A local transit fleet for refrigerated pickups and deliveries to and from homes and retailers; purchases can be sent directly to Domaine or picked up by our team for direct placement in storage

A local transit fleet for refrigerated pickups and deliveries to and from homes and retailers; purchases can be sent directly to Domaine or picked up by our team for direct placement in storage Self-Service and Fully Managed Storage Options: Domaine's Standard storage service allows hands-on collectors to personally manage their wines within dedicated locker spaces along with the option to add services as needed; the Premier storage service provides complete collection management by Domaine's team of wine professionals, including inventory, wine pull requests, and receiving/verification of deliveries

Domaine's Standard storage service allows hands-on collectors to personally manage their wines within dedicated locker spaces along with the option to add services as needed; the Premier storage service provides complete collection management by Domaine's team of wine professionals, including inventory, wine pull requests, and receiving/verification of deliveries Online Collection Inventory: Domaine's online inventory system allows Premier clients access to their managed inventory at all Domaine locations and features market valuations, submission of pickup and delivery requests, and the option to add home cellar inventories

Domaine's online inventory system allows Premier clients access to their managed inventory at all Domaine locations and features market valuations, submission of pickup and delivery requests, and the option to add home cellar inventories Client Lounge: Featuring a kitchen with various glassware, television, free WiFi, and comfortable areas for clients to enjoy their wine

More information and a video on Domaine Storage Florida can be found at https://domainestorage.com/domaine-florida-2/. Storage inquiries can be directed to David Adolf at [email protected] or 732.287.6378, Ext. 1304.

About Domaine:

Domaine is the largest wine storage, logistics and advisory network in the United States and has served wine collectors since 2003. Over 2,000,000 bottles of wine are protected within Domaine's five storage facilities in Chicago, Napa, New York, Saint Louis, and Washington, DC. Domaine team members support clients across the country with collections ranging from a few cases to thousands, with the primary mission of minimizing the hassles that come with collecting. Domaine's services are all designed so our clients can simply enjoy their wine.

More information about Domaine can be found at www.domainestorage.com, and on Facebook and Instagram (@DomaineStorage).

SOURCE Domaine

Related Links

https://domainestorage.com/

