Domaine Serene Nominated For American Winery Of The Year

"On behalf of everyone at Domaine Serene, I would like to thank Wine Enthusiast for this prestigious honor. The nomination is an achievement for the entire Oregon wine industry and affirms our belief that Oregon stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Burgundy as the finest place in the world for growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay," said Grace Evenstad, owner, and co-founder of Domaine Serene.

"American Winery of the Year" is one of the most prestigious awards a winery may be nominated for in the United States. The honor is a testament to thirty years of hard work, innovation, and focus on creating some of the world's top Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. No Oregon winery has won the award before. Winners will be announced at the end of October, followed by Wine Enthusiast's "20th Annual Wine Star Awards" ceremony at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts in January.

Domaine Serene will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with members of its wine clubs and other dignitaries at events in Oregon and New York City this October. Additional public celebrations and offerings are planned at Domaine Serene's Clubhouse in Dayton, OR and Wine Lounges in Portland and Lake Oswego, OR (opening November 2019).

About Domaine Serene: Domaine Serene was founded in 1989 by Ken and Grace Evenstad and over the past 30 years has earned the distinction as "America's Most Acclaimed Winery." Today, Domaine Serene produces wines from six vineyard estates in the Willamette Valley, planted exclusively to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The Evenstads have propelled Domaine Serene onto the global stage where it remains the only wine brand in the world to be recognized for producing the Top Pinot Noir in the world by both Wine Spectator and Decanter magazine, while also securing the top white wine in the world for its Evenstad Reserve Chardonnay in 2016. Additionally, Domaine Serene has earned more than three hundred 90 pt.+ scores from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast alone. In 2018, Grace and Ken Evenstad were awarded the Distinguished Service Award, making them the first couple ever to receive this top honor in the wine industry.

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir and Chardonnay have served as a benchmark for quality in the American wine industry by being served at The White House four times across administrations, and most recently at the State Dinner for President Macron of France. Domaine Serene's wines represent the achievement that is possible in Oregon, one of the finest regions in the world for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Jonathan Rogers | Domaine Serene Winery

971-545-2253

jrogers@domaineserene.com

www.DomaineSerene.com

SOURCE Domaine Serene

Related Links

http://www.domaineserene.com

