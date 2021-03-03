Domainify Group, a leader in domain affiliates, acquired by Game Lounge

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Domainify Group by Game Lounge.

The acquisition includes three key assets from the Amai Group: BusinessNameGenerator.com, BizNameWiz.com and Domainify.com.

For over a decade, the Domainify Group has led the business name generation and domain marketplace niche. Now, its acquisition serves as a start to Game Lounge's newly established division focused on the B2B market.

"Domainify has demonstrated incredible growth over the last ten years, having become one of the largest domain affiliates in the world," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, which served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition. "We were honored to work with the Domainify team to ensure a smooth acquisition by Game Lounge, which has the expertise and passion to further that growth and success."

Mark Cambridge, owner of Amai, praised FE's services.

"For anyone looking to buy or sell a business, FE International should be at the top of your list. They made the process of selling the business stress free. Their communication and commitment to completing the deal was flawless, and they worked tirelessly to get the best outcome for both the buyer and myself," Cambridge said.

Kristoffer Lindstrom, CSO of Game Lounge, echoed those sentiments.

"The Domainify asset acquisition has been one of the smoothest transactions we have conducted, primarily thanks to FE's diligent work and the seller's cooperation. Our trust in FE helped speed up the diligence process, as we knew the information given was vetted and verified," Lindstrom said. "Now, as the deal has closed, the real work starts! With the help and resources of our Group, we look forward to taking the acquired sites to even greater heights."

About Amai

Amai is a provider of e-commerce software solutions for Shopify merchants and an approved Shopify Partner. For more information please visit amai.com.

About Game Lounge

Game Lounge was founded in 2011 with the vision to transform affiliate marketing for the igaming sector in the Nordics and beyond.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 900 closed transactions. It is also the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London, FE is an international company serving clients worldwide. It was named the 8th fastest-growing financial services company in the Americas (133rd overall) by the Financial Times in 2020 and is a two-time Inc. 5000 company.

Kevin Oh

FE International, Inc.

+1 (800) 403 9067

[email protected]

SOURCE FE International

