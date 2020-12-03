DomainTools Announces Strategic Investment from Battery Ventures to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DomainTools, the leader in domain name and DNS-based predictive threat intelligence, announced today that Battery Ventures , a global, technology-focused investment firm, has made a significant strategic investment in the company to accelerate growth initiatives. This investment will drive more rapid innovation in DomainTools' platform capabilities for machine learning-based threat analytics and predictive risk scoring, along with enhanced product development around automating threat intelligence and incident response workflows.

Threat intelligence continues to be one of the fastest growing segments of the cybersecurity market. Analysts estimate that the threat intelligence market size will grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 20.2 billion by 2027, according to Verified Market Research . The attack surface for organizations has increased exponentially due to the shift to remote work, along with a dramatic rise in phishing and ransomware attacks amid COVID-19. Organizations see the need for real-time, predictive threat intelligence so they can proactively defend themselves against emerging threats.

This is the first institutional investment in DomainTools' nearly 20-year history, having grown organically from a niche provider of domain name information to a cybersecurity market leader in internet-scale data analytics and threat intelligence. Today, over 500 enterprise customers and some of the world's largest organizations trust DomainTools to provide the intelligence they need to detect, investigate and prevent threats, thereby improving their overall security posture. This includes 45 of the Fortune 100, 8 of the top 10 banks, numerous government agencies and all branches of the military.

"Battery Ventures brings DomainTools a proven financial, operational, and strategic partner with an outstanding track record of helping companies scale," said Tim Chen, CEO, DomainTools. "Their investment validates our data-driven approach and will accelerate our ability to innovate for our customers and deliver on our mission to make the internet safer for everyone."

"DomainTools has consistently empowered its customers to turn threat data into the actionable threat intelligence they need to protect themselves in today's environment. We're also impressed by the number of strong customer relationships the company has maintained throughout the years," said Jordan Welu, Principal, Battery Ventures. "We're excited to partner with DomainTools in its next phase of growth, including, potentially, new acquisitions."

As part of the investment, Welu and Battery Private Equity Partner Dave Tabors are joining DomainTools' board. Andy Rothery, a Battery executive-in-residence, will become executive chairman.

