DomainTools Appoints VP of Product and VP of Engineering

"The addition of Mike and Gunawan to our team could not come at a better time to serve the needs of our expanding customer base," said Tim Chen, CEO of DomainTools. "Their security and technology expertise will help guide us through a phase of rapid innovation and will result in faster time to market with purpose-built solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

Mike will lead the product management, product marketing, UX, and business development efforts at DomainTools. With over 20 years of experience in the security industry, Mike previously led Cisco's cloud-based security with the Cisco and OpenDNS Umbrella product family. He also has experience leading projects involving encryption solutions, McAfee server and gateway anti-virus products, and products in the security orchestration space.

"I'm passionate about building products that customers love. The most rewarding aspect of it all is when collaboration on a product line ultimately drives significant growth for the company as a whole," said Jones. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of finding ways to improve an already beloved suite of products that our customers rely upon to keep their networks secure."

Gunawan Herri also joins the DomainTools executive team as head of engineering, where he is responsible for leading and growing that department, productizing research projects, and technology management.

"With the overwhelming increase in cyber threats, companies in any given sector are hungry for solutions that can effectively defend their network," said Herri. "Given the current landscape, I'm eager to join the DomainTools team and execute on our engineering vision and roadmap to deliver best-in-class service."

With 24 years of executive experience in the software engineering industry, Gunawan most recently served as CIO and VP of technology of G2 Web Services, where he was responsible for leading the team in developing and enhancing new payment risk management technology to mitigate emerging risks facing the industry. Gunawan's experience spans multiple industries, with his background as CTO of Lifestory Interactive, where he delivered state-of-the-art software for the life insurance industry, as the senior vice president of technology at Education Dynamics, a performance-based online marketing company exclusively serving the higher education sector, and a group manager at Microsoft where he was responsible for the strategic roadmap of the MSN Search Experience Platform and delivered keyword intelligence, SEM bidding and optimization, and SEO solutions.

These appointments come on the 17th anniversary of DomainTools providing threat intelligence to help security teams protect their organization against malicious activity. The new executive appointments will further bolster the DomainTools mission to help security teams quickly and efficiently investigate cyber threats. Its flagship product, the Iris Investigation Platform, combines enterprise-grade domain intelligence and risk scoring with industry-leading passive DNS data from Farsight Security and other top-tier providers, to provide a clear picture of the cybercrime map. DomainTools Iris was recently recognized as a "Value Leader" in Enterprise Management Association's first EMA Radar Report™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management.

